At the beginning of this year, New Westminster’s iconic Waffle House closed after serving the community for the past 70-odd years.

The restaurant had moved locations over the years, but its vacancy from its more recent spot at 636 6th Street was due to a re-zoning of the entire block. This rezoning also affected Sushi Well, a restaurant that had operated in the same block for 10 years.

In March, Dished shared the news that Waffle House would be reopening in the new King George development in Surrey as early as that month.

Now, the restaurant has finally opened to the public, with a completely new look, menu, and rebrand.

Located at 13660 George Junction Unit #110, Waffle House is now officially called Waffle House Diner, with a charming, retro-inspired interior to match.

The menu still includes the iconic waffle recipe created by original owner Susan Chew back in the 1950s, in addition to some updated breakfast classics like Turkish eggs, fritatta, Bennys, and lunch options like sandwiches.

This iteration of Waffle House is a shiner, more polished version of its former life in New West, but with the same diner vibes and community spirit.

You’ll find Waffle House Diner open every day from 8 am to 4:30.

Address: 13660 George Junction Unit #110, Surrey

Instagram