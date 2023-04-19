We told you about Vancouver’s new contemporary Mediterranean restaurant last month, and now, Med Grill & Bar is almost ready to roll.

The 1157 Davie Street eatery is gearing up to open very soon, and Dished popped in ahead of the official launch to check it out.

Aiming to “bring the nostalgia of the Mediterranean with a contemporary twist,” Med Grill & Bar will offer seats for 70 people inside, and an additional 20 seats on its outdoor patio once it launches.

Patrons can expect a room adorned with bespoke wallpaper and statues as well as pops of blue and wood features.

The bathrooms here are also photo-worthy and feature a graffiti theme, a vibrant contrast to the vibe of the dining room.

In terms of food, we are in for a treat with Med thanks to Consultant Chef Alessandro Vianello and Head Chef Chris Robertson.

We’d recommend kicking off your meal here with some offerings from the “Schnacks” section on the menu.

Staples like warm Mediterranean olives and housemade dips (hummus, Baba Ganoush, minted Tzatziki, Taramosalata) with za’atar grilled pita are no-brainers.

We can’t recommend the Merguez Corn Dogs enough, though.

Made with spicy lamb sausage from Two Rivers Meats wrapped in cornmeal batter, this dish is served with a killer herbed mustard aioli and is truly a delight.

The Keftedes Scotch Egg with tomato conserva and tzatziki is no slouch either.

For starters here, you’ll find options like calamari, tuna carpaccio, saganaki sliders, chicken wings, and something the eatery calls Dirty Fries, which we very much need to come back and try.

Those fries are topped with gooey feta cheese sauce, ottoman chimichurri, and pickled red onion. Proteins such as spit-roasted chicken or lamb can be added for an additional charge.

Moving on to the larger plates, grilled steelhead, lamb chops, and a Cavatelli pasta with roasted eggplant, lamb & beef ragu, potato chips, and parmesan & feta cream are all up for order.

This spot also has a selection of shawarma plates and handhelds. Think of a house burger, falafel burger, and more.

We can’t talk about savoury bites here without mentioning the “Finally A Good Greek Salad.”

Made with red and yellow pepper, pickled red onion, gem tomatoes, smoked castelvetrano olives, baby cucumbers, feta, fresh oregano, dill, basil, and lemon dressing — we will certainly agree, it’s a damn good Greek salad.

When it comes to the sweet stuff, we tried one dessert but we’re pretty sure it would be our favourite even if we devoured all four listed.

In addition to an Akbar Mashti Gelato, lemon sorbet, and flourless chocolate cake, Med has a stunning Baklava Cheesecake available.

A combo of phyllo pastry, walnut & pistachio, orange syrup, and pomegranate molasses whipped cream, we’d urge you to save room for this one at the end of your meal here.

For sips, the restaurant has an array of house cocktails, beer, wine, and some daily drink features including “Wine Down Wednesdays,” when you can enjoy half-priced bottles of wine all day long.

Once this place is well into the swing of things, hours of operation will be 11 am to midnight seven days a week.

Guests can also expect late-night music and DJs to help keep the good energy flowing into the evenings.

Speaking of things to expect, Dished is told Med will also be launching a food truck down the line. But more on that at a later time.

Med Grill & Bar officially opens to the public on Monday, April 24, 2023. You might find it open this Friday and over the weekend if you happen to pop by, though.

Med Grill & Bar

Address: 1157 Davie Street, Vancouver

