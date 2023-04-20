A fresh new spot for fried chicken has just opened its doors in Richmond.

Shawn’s Chicken, located at #1295-4540 No. 3 Road, just celebrated its soft opening last weekend on Saturday, April 15.

This new spot, which has been in the works for a year, uses a fried chicken technique that dates back more than 30 years for its crispy, juicy chicken offerings.

According to the restaurant’s website, the name Shawn’s Chicken refers to Yongshun fried chicken, a “well-known specialty snack started in Beijing, China, in the 1990s.”

It explains that the technique involves marinating the chicken in more than 20 different kinds of Chinese herbs, a process that is meant to enhance the flavour of the chicken and add extra moisture before deep frying.

Shawn’s Chicken’s menu currently includes its feature Axe Chicken, which is an “oversized serving,” as well as chicken wings, family packs, and a combo that includes a soft drink and fries.

As for its beverages, Shawn’s offers either a plum or lemonade soda, which sounds like a pretty ideal pairing with fried chicken if you ask us.

You’ll find Shawn’s Chicken open from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 8 pm.

Address: #1295-4540 No. 3 Road, Richmond

