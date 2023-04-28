Give us a local, independent market over a major grocery chain any day. Small grocery stores and markets are generally more affordable, offer more interesting variety, and are run by fellow members of the community, making them fantastic places to frequent and support when planning your usual grocery runs.

Lucky for us, Metro Vancouver is full of small markets and produce stands, including a brand-new one we can’t wait to check out.

Freshnote Market, which bills itself as the “new standard in ethnic produce in Vancouver,” just opened up in Richmond last week.

Located at #100 8211 Westminster Highway, we can already tell this fresh new market is going to be a go-to spot for produce, especially for items that are commonly used in Asian cooking.

Freshnote also happens to be conveniently located across the street from the Richmond Public Market, so you can get all your grocery shopping done in the same area – not to mention stop by the food court for some cheap lunch while you’re at it.

Freshnote Market stocks items like dragon fruit, Taiwanese spinach, kabocha squash, and Japanese eggplant, just to name a few, with rotating weekly price specials – a great way to save money on groceries while trying out new-to-you ingredients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 果菜日記 Freshnote Market (@freshnote_market)

As part of its opening celebrations, the market is offering 10% off on everything until May 15.

You’ll find Freshnote open on weekdays from 9 am to 6 pm and on weekends until 5 pm.

Freshnote Market

Address: #100 8211 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Instagram