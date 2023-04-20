Richmond has long been a destination for foodies, with its plentiful food courts, family-owned hole-in-the-walls, and some of the best dim sum the world has to offer, but now it’s slowly becoming somewhat of a destination for fine dining, too.

A brand-new spot on our radar is Little Karp, a restaurant focusing on West Coast-inspired cuisine and the abundant seafood and produce available to us in this region.

Officially opened on April 14, Little Karp is located at 8631 Alexandra Road, Unit 110, joining the dozens of other restaurants along the street that have turned this area into a dining destination.



With a tasting menu including dishes such as oysters with pomegranate foam, venison tartare, buckwheat risotto, and live lobster, Little Karp offers an elevated, fine dining experience for a range of palettes.

As for things on the sweet side, Little Karp’s dessert menu includes dishes like the Little Karp Cheesecake (with Toka beans and vanilla), Valeries Granita (in flavours like honeydew, yuzu pear, and birch shards), and an assortment of house-made sorbet and ice cream.

Little Karp is open from Monday to Saturday from 5 pm to midnight, with reservations available online.

Address: 8631 Alexandra Road, Unit 110, Richmond

