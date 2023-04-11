A sweet new spot for bubble tea and other fresh beverages has just opened its doors in Burnaby’s Old Orchard Shopping Centre.

Bobami, located at 6-4429 Kingsway, softly opened at the end of March, offering a selection of drinks like brown sugar milk tea, strawberry matcha lattes, and refreshing fruit teas.

This spot also has some offerings that decidedly fall more in the dessert category, such as Chocolate Lover (topped with Oreo cookies and whipped cream), its drinkable mochi, or its fresh mango yogurt parfait (aptly called the Mango Lover).

With a focus on refreshing beverages – think coffee slush and fresh green kiwi guava slush – we anticipate this spot being very popular come the summer months.

Bobami in Burnaby is celebrating its grand opening this coming weekend, with buy-one-get-one deals offered on both April 15 and 16. There will also be a live DJ in the space between 7 pm and 9 pm on Saturday.

You’ll find Bobami open Sunday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 10:30 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays until 11 pm.

Address: 6-4429 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-566-3303

Instagram