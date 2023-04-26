A brand new spot has joined the dozens of food vendors and stalls at the Granville Island Public Market.

Fuji Corner, which officially opened in mid-April, offers Japanese fusion-style street food.

Think lobster ramen, rice burgers, and rice bowls with an emphasis on casual, modern takes on Japanese flavours.

Fuji Corner also offers several quick grab-and-go options including sushi combo boxes, prawn salads, and a variety of soups, such as mushroom miso and shrimp egg drop.

As for its beverages, expect cartons of Vitasoy Chrysanthemum Tea, pear and passionfruit bubble tea, and hot plum juice.

Fuji Corner is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm.

Address: Granville Island Public Market, 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-868-8938

