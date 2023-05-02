Macu Tea: Taiwan-based brand opens first overseas spot in Richmond

Richmond is without a doubt one of the province’s best places to eat and drink, with numerous home-grown and well-known global brands setting up shop in the Metro Vancouver city.

A brand new spot on our radar that fits the bill for the latter category is Macu Tea, a Taiwan-based fruit tea and “drinking desserts” brand that was originally founded in 2008.

Macu Tea has just opened up its very first North American location in Richmond at Unit 1316 8368 Capstan Way.

Officially opened in April, this spot offers its signature “drinking desserts,” including fresh layered slush drinks in seasonal options like mango, grape, and strawberry.

Macu also offers refreshing drinks such as passion fruit green tea, a Yakult series, milk tea, and other fruit-infused specialties, many of which are available either hot or cold.

You’ll find Macu Tea open from Tuesday to Thursday from 3 pm to 8:30 pm and from Fridays to Sundays until 9 pm.

Address: Unit 1316, 8368 Capstan Way, Richmond

Instagram