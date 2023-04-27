A brand new cafe concept has just opened up in a very prime location in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood.

Monaco Cafe has taken over the former space of Buro Coffee at 356 Water Street, the identifiable corner space where Water Street and Cordova diverge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cafe_monaco_vancouver

Those who were active in Vancouver’s club scene in the early to late eighties will also remember this as the space of Shine Nightclub.

Monaco Cafe opened its doors in mid-April, serving espresso, pastries, and sandwiches in the perfect people-watching space.

You’ll find Monaco Cafe open daily from 7 am to 9 pm.

Address: 356 Water Street, Vancouver

Instagram