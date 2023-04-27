Cafe Monaco: New cafe concept opens in prime Gastown location
Apr 27 2023, 11:38 pm
A brand new cafe concept has just opened up in a very prime location in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood.
Monaco Cafe has taken over the former space of Buro Coffee at 356 Water Street, the identifiable corner space where Water Street and Cordova diverge.
View this post on Instagram
Those who were active in Vancouver’s club scene in the early to late eighties will also remember this as the space of Shine Nightclub.
Monaco Cafe opened its doors in mid-April, serving espresso, pastries, and sandwiches in the perfect people-watching space.
- You might also like:
- Vancouver's new cocktail tasting house is opening in a former auto repair shop (RENDERINGS)
- A decade of deliciousness: Catching up with Chez Christophe
- Highly anticipated new coffee shop to officially open in Vancouver tomorrow (PHOTO)
You’ll find Monaco Cafe open daily from 7 am to 9 pm.
Monaco Cafe
Address: 356 Water Street, Vancouver