There are three words that we always love to hear: New. Donut. Shop.

The latest spot to pique our interest is called Oohlala Donuts, which has only just opened up in Vancouver’s Point Grey Village neighbourhood within the last month.

Located at 4406 West 10th Avenue, Oohlala joins other restaurants and cafes along this small stretch of street, including Milano Casa Ristorante, Burgoo, Rice Burger, and the charming café Little Umbrella.

Oohlala offers 12 varieties of donuts made in-house daily, with flavour options ranging from Tutti Fruiti (with Fruity Pebbles cereal) to classic chocolate dipped to seasonal flavours, like some very cute Easter-themed donuts from this past weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @oohlaladonuts

In addition to its donut selection, Oohlala has some very intriguing freeze-dried candy for sale, something we are definitely going to have to try next time we’re in the area.

Oohlala Donuts is open daily from 9:30 am to 5 pm (except on Sundays when it closes at 4 pm) – stop by for a coffee and a donut (or a dozen).

Oohlala Donuts

Address: 4406 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram