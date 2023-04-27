It’s not a secret that sometimes the very best food can be found in a mall food court.

And while not all food courts are created equal, sometimes hidden gems are unearthed in the most unlikely of places.

Such is the case with uptown New Westminster’s Royal City Centre, where a brand new restaurant has just opened up inside the mall’s food court.

Kimshaker’s Foodhub is a Filipino eatery specializing in street food and other comforting eats that officially held its soft opening on March 18.

The restaurant offers dishes like Lumpiang Shanghai, Lomi Batangas, steamed Siomai (a Filipino dumpling made with pork), and other street food eats like cheese sticks, kikiam, and fishballs.

Before opening this food court destination, Kimshaker’s primarily offered catering services and special orders, including party platters.

You’ll find this new spot open daily, with varying hours depending on the day.

Kimshaker’s Foodhub

Address: Royal City Centre food court, 612 6th Street, New Westminster

Instagram