With all the restaurant closures happening around Metro Vancouver over the past couple of months, news of an opening feels even more special, giving us a renewed sense of hope for the industry.

This is especially the case when it’s a family-owned restaurant, as with New Westminster’s newest spot for Japanese cuisine.

Ueno Sakura Japanese Restaurant quietly opened in March, with very little online presence to speak of – the restaurant does not have any social platforms, nor does it have a website.

At the moment, it has only shared a sneak peek of its menu on its Google Maps listing, where owners have also shared that Ueno Sakura will hold an official grand opening on May 1.

Ueno Sakura’s menu includes items like a Green Dragon Roll, Chili Oil Chau Shou, assorted sashimi, and other classic sushi dishes.

Located at 81 6th Street, right beside Royal Tandoori Restaurant, Ueno Sakura has taken over the former address of a Red Beef Noodle Express.

In the years prior to this address being a Red Beef, it operated as a pizza restaurant under several different names, including Hot Bite Pizza, Ocean Pizza, and Royal Hut Pizza.

Ueno Sakura Japanese Restaurant

Address: 81 6th Street, New Westminster