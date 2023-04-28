Great news for folks who spend a lot of time on Commercial Drive, as a brand-new cafe and bakery has just opened in the area.

Il Mundo Caffe & Bakery is located at 1858 Commercial Drive, the former location of Spade Coffee & Spirits. A year ago, this space was slated to be the second location for the Burnaby concept FDL Cafe, but it seems that project has since been put on hold.

Il Mundo opened in early April, serving up espresso drinks, house-made pastries, sandwiches and other savoury eats. Think souffle egg sandwiches, salmon tartines, and vegetable quiche.

For those who don’t go in for caffeine, Il Mundo also has a selection of tea lattes, including a turmeric latte and a blue matcha latte.

According to the cafe’s website, Il Mundo “is a celebration of the rich and vibrant culinary culture of Italy.”

The bakery also turns out loaves of bread, with options like dense seed loaves, country loaves, and cinnamon sugar loaves.

You’ll find Il Mundo Caffe & Bakery on the corner of 3rd Avenue and Commercial Drive, open daily from 8 am to 9 pm.

Address: 1858 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram