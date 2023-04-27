Richmond’s restaurant scene has been growing exponentially over the last several months, with another new spot to add to your must-try list.

Torake bills itself as a modern Japanese restaurant using both Japanese and French techniques.

Located at 130-9471 No 2 Road, Torake officially opened for its soft opening on April 21, which will run until May 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torake (@torake.restaurant)

The restaurant does not yet have a full website or menu posted online, but the business, which previously operated as a catering company, has shared previews of its tasting menu options during its soft opening on its Instagram account.

According to this menu, diners are in for starters such as Kanpachi crudo, tempura, and tako (slow-cooked octopus), in addition to sushi courses including king salmon, hotate, sablefish, foie gras, and negitori handrolls, just to name a few.

Torake will offer tasting menus at two price points: the Essential for $88 per person or the Premium for $120. Dessert will also be included.

The restaurant also offers a general menu for those who would rather choose their own dishes, which includes several dishes not on the tasting menu. Think unagi don, crispy Brussels sprouts, and chef’s choice sushi platters.

Torake’s reservations are now open, with seatings available either at the sushi bar, where you can observe the chefs, or in the general dining room.

During this soft opening period, Torake’s business hours will be from Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Torake

Address: 130-9471 No 2 Road, Richmond

Instagram