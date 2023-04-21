Occasionally, new food concepts in Vancouver receive a lot of hype before the doors even open.

Such was the case with Cafe Monet, H-Mart’s newly opened bakery concept in downtown Vancouver.

Located at 568 Robson Street, Cafe Monet officially opened on April 11, bringing its Korean-style baked goods to the downtown core.

Since its opening, this spot has been very popular, frequently selling out of its cream-filled donuts before the afternoon crowd can even get a glimpse of its sweet offerings.

During a quick visit to this new spot, Dished was able to check out some of Cafe Monet’s sweet and savoury options and get a first-hand look at what all the fuss is about.

The bakery-cafe, located just a couple doors down from H-Mart, is a small space, with limited seating available in front and several display cases packed with everything from matcha cookies to “chocolate deep pain au chocolate” (a double chocolate croissant) to something called Ugly Chewy Bread.

The cafe features one self-serve display case in the front, with an additional refrigerated display packed with sandwiches, roll cakes, and bottled drinks along the side.

The bakery’s highly sought-after cream-filled donuts are front and centre here, where flavours like Earl Grey, blueberry, milk cream, and coffee are among its most popular. This spot also offers other delicacies, such as scones (including an intriguing cheese option), cakes, and individual tiramisus.

Patrons will also find loaves of to-go bread in addition to other rotating savoury specials.

As for beverages, Cafe Monet offers the standard latte and other espresso-based drinks in addition to smoothies and shaved ice – think flavours like red bean, mango, and Oreo.

You’ll find Cafe Monet open weekdays from 7 am to 9 pm and 9 am to 9 pm on weekends.

Address: 568 Robson Street, Vancouver

