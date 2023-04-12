Back in May 2022, Pi Co opened its very first BC location, right in downtown Vancouver.

Then earlier this year, Dished shared the news that the Neapolitan-style pizza chain would be opening its second location in the province, also in Vancouver.

The new Pi Co. Pizza spot at 514 West Broadway has officially opened as of March 20.

Located right in the busy transit hub of Broadway and Cambie, just steps from the Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station, the new Pi Co. Pizza offers the brand’s “fresh and innovative” take on Neapolitan-style pizza.

The franchise also offers sides like garlic bread, salads, and “Sweet Pi” made with Neapolitan Dough and topped with items like Nutella, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Cream, and more.

The Broadway location is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays until 11 pm.

Pi Co operates dozens of locations throughout Ontario, as well as two in Saskatchewan.

Pi Co. Pizza – Broadway

Address: 514 West Broadway, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean