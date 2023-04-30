Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba now open in Kitsilano
Apr 30 2023, 11:34 pm
Vancouver’s newest ramen spot has just opened this weekend.
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba has been on a serious roll with openings. The brand, which notes that it’s the world’s largest Mazesoba chain, finally launched it’s latest Vancouver restaurant Sunday with a soft launch.
The popular contemporary Japanese eatery has taken over the former location of a BiBo Pizzeria at 1835 W 4th Avenue.
BiBo closed last year after a decade of operation.
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kitsilano
Address: 1835 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver