Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba now open in Kitsilano

Apr 30 2023, 11:34 pm
@kokoro_mazesoba/Instagram

Vancouver’s newest ramen spot has just opened this weekend. 

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba has been on a serious roll with openings. The brand, which notes that it’s the world’s largest Mazesoba chain, finally launched it’s latest Vancouver restaurant Sunday with a soft launch. 


The popular contemporary Japanese eatery has taken over the former location of a BiBo Pizzeria at 1835 W 4th Avenue.

BiBo closed last year after a decade of operation.

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kitsilano

Address: 1835 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

