More than 20 FREE and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this August

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Looking for a way to save this summer? We’re here to help!

Check out these 29 fun events in Vancouver in August that won’t break the bank, like Vancouver Pride Parade, Pet-A-Palooza, and more.

And for more great events happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

You might also like: A star-studded hip-hop celebration is happening in Vancouver next week

Immersive art exhibit coming to Vancouver honours masters of the past

You can "borrow" a dog from the Vancouver Public Library this summer

One-Time Only Events and Activities

What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with an expanded festival and new parade route for 2023.

VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concord Pacific Place and takes place on August 5 and 6. Pride Weekend’s signature Parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023 (Festival), August 6, 2023 (Parade)

Time: Various times

Where: Creekside Park, Concord Community Park and Concord Pacific Place (Festival). The parade will start at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and end at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

Cost: Free

What: One of Canada’s largest and longest-running community arts festivals is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it promises a lineup of food and entertainment for all.

The 47th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 5 and 6 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).

Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready because Evo Summer Cinema Series in Stanley Park is returning this year. And you can even help pick one of the films to watch under the stars.

Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

When: Every Tuesday until August 22

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Mural Festival’s Mount Pleasant Street Party goes down at the City Centre Artist Lodge at 2111 Main Street.

The former Motor Hotel building as well as surrounding streets will be home to live entertainment, food trucks and pop-up bars, an artisan market, and more. Best of all, the festivities will be free to enjoy.

When: August 10 to 13, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday), 2 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: City Centre Artist Lodge – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver plus surrounding streets

Cost: Free

What: The 13th annual Richmond Garlic Festival takes place at The Sharing Farm and is a huge attraction for community members and others eager to check out all the garlic-centric festivities.

Highlights for festival goers this year include live birds-of-prey flying demonstrations, live entertainment, a children’s area, a huge farmer’s market, and food trucks with lots of garlicky eats.

When: August 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: The Sharing Farm, 2771 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Tickets: By donation

What: The Vancouver Dyke March and Festival happens on August 5 on Commercial Drive and is a celebration that centres the experiences of those whose gender identity or expression intersects with their sexual orientation to further marginalize them within the wider LGBTQIA2S+ community.

Everyone is welcome to join the march starting from McSpadden Park at noon and then down Commercial Drive to Grandview Park. The festival will feature live performances, vendors, art creation, and more.

When: August 5, 2023

Time: 11 am meeting at McSpadden Park. Depart McSpadden Park at noon. Festival at Grandview Park from 12:30 to 5 pm

Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive, Vancouver; Grandview Park – 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver,

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver’s free outdoor movie series in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, is set to return this summer.

The Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-ft inflatable screen every Thursday evening for Summer Movie Nights. It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a favourite flick surrounded by the concrete jungle — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on-site during each screening.

When: Every Thursday until August 17, 2023

Time: Activations start at 4 pm, movie starts around 9 pm, depending on when the sun sets.

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Those looking for a wide array of diverse food all in one spot will want to check out the Richmond Fusion Fest. Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, the fusion-focused festival will feature more than 20 food trucks, a beer garden, live entertainment, and a local market.

When: August 11 to 13, 2023

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm (Friday), 12 to 8 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Admission: Free

What: The West Coast’s largest pet festival is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time.

Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog will take over Yaletown on Sunday, August 27. The free event features interactive activities, photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends. And of course, the outdoor event is pet-friendly, so make sure to bring along your furry family members.

When: August 27, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Buckle up, film lovers, because Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is firing up the DeLorean and transporting audiences Back to the ’80s this summer.

The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes dozens of all-time classics from the decade, including comedies, indie darlings, and action blockbusters.

When: June 29 to August 31, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices with a series pass are also available. Purchase online

What: Granville Block Party, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA), will transform the intersection of Granville Street and Robson Street into a pedestrian-only party.

Attendees will enjoy live music, market vendors, art demos and workshops, and more. And bring your dancing shoes as the lineup of Block Party headliners include favourites The Boom Booms, Public Disco, Van Vogue Jam, Tonye Aganaba, and Missy D.

When: August 26 and 27, 2023

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District — Intersection of Granville Street and Robson Street

Cost: Free

What: The fourth annual Richmond Sunflower Festival will welcome guests to its over 20 acres of sunflowers, dahlias, and gladiolas starting on Saturday, August 5.

Open for as long as the flowers are blooming, the festival features over 90 varieties of stunning flowers as well as plenty of Instagram-worthy spots.

When: August 5, 2023, for as long as the flowers are blooming

Time: 1 to 8 pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10 am to 8 pm (weekends and holidays)

Where: Richmond Country Farms – 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: Tickets are $12 on weekdays, $15 on weekends, and children three and under are free.

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on June 29 on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

When: Every Thursday until August 31, 2023

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm; screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation (suggested $10)

What: Summertime and the eatin’ is easy, especially with the return of food-fuelled celebrations to New Westminster this summer.

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Guests will enjoy artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: The Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival, presented by Parkland, returns to Deer Lake Park this summer with free admission. The festival will also feature performances by Allison Russell, The Dip, Boy Golden, The Trade-Offs and a to-be-announced artist from the First Up with RBCXMusic program.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 2 to 10 pm (Gates at 1 pm)

Where: Deer Lake Park – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free. The event site has a capacity of 9,000 attendees

What: On Saturday, August 26, the sixth annual Monstercat Compound will bring an outdoor block party to Railtown with live performances and interactive experiences.

Headliners include Crankdat, an international touring artist with nearly a quarter of a billion total streams; Blanke, who was chosen as the Break Out Artist of 2019 on the Subreddit R/EDM’s best of 2019 list; and Nostalgix, a Vancouver-based producer, writer, and rapper with roots in the Canadian dance music scene and born in Iran.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: Railtown, Vancouver

Admission: Free with RSVP; VIP passes are also available. Purchase online

What: A drive-in movie series is returning to Richmond this summer, and everyone is invited to roll up for the family-friendly outdoor screenings!

Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday from August 2 to 30. Best of all, the films are absolutely free to attend.

When: Every Wednesday from August 2 to 30, 2023

Time: Film screenings begins after sunset

Where: Lansdowne Centre Parking Lot – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Summertime was made for relaxing in the park with pals and listening to great music. Now you can enjoy a live soundtrack thanks to a series of outdoor concerts happening this month.

Music on Main presents Summer Pop-Up Concerts at Mount Pleasant Park from August 14 to 16 and August 21 to 23. The evening concerts range from classical string quartets to music from around the world, and all performances are free.

When: August 14 to 16 and August 21 to 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Mount Pleasant Park — West 16th Avenue at Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday until August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

In addition to DJs and live music, the temporary summer patio will offer a chill space to enjoy sips and snacks right in the heart of Vancouver.

When: Every Thursday and Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free; reserve a table online

What: BC Place is hosting its first-ever Pride Pitstop with parade and festivalgoers invited to enjoy the beer garden located at Gate E on the outer concourse. Refresh yourself with on-site food trucks and drink service, as well as photo ops and live music by DJ O Show.

You can also head inside Gate E to find additional food and beverage options as well as access indoor washrooms.

When: August 6, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Gate E at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The first Abbotsford Summer Flower Festival, presented by Lakeland Flowers, will delight visitors of all ages until September 4.

Guests of the largest summer floral experience in the Lower Mainland will discover 45 acres of huge sunflowers, lush lavender, buckwheat, phacelia, and more.

When: Now until September 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $10 general admission, which includes a U-pick five-stem bunch. Children 3 and under are free. Purchase online

What: The Irish Fusion Festival, Vancouver’s newest addition to the festival scene, launches in False Creek just steps away from BC Place on Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19. Tickets for the festival are only $25 for the weekend, and guests will enjoy a fusion of culture with live music, energetic dance performances and family-friendly entertainment. Plus, attendees under the age of 12 will get in free.

In the spirit of community engagement, the festival has partnered with two local charities, Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA) and Don’t Go Hungry. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to both organizations, supporting their vital work in the community.

When: August 18 and 19, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), 10 am to 10 pm (Saturday)

Where: 80 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for both days (available through Eventbrite or at the gate), $10 for Friday only (available on the gate), and $20 for Saturday only (available on the gate). Free for children under 10. Purchase online

What: Serate in Piazza is a magical dinner, dancing, and live music evening every Friday at the Italian Cultural Centre. You can register online for these events, which are free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

When: Every Friday night throughout the summer

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre, 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free; register online

Recurring Events and Activities

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks.

This year, the Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free.

When: Every Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games and scenes, and more during the fun, interactive jam.

When: The last Saturday of every month.

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to midnight; Saturday from 6 pm to midnight; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)