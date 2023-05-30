EventsArtsDH Community PartnershipCurated

Immersive art exhibit coming to Vancouver honours masters of the past

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
May 30 2023, 3:40 pm
Immersive art exhibit coming to Vancouver honours masters of the past
Sean Jantzi (Art Rapture/Facebook) | Art Rapture/Facebook
Some of history’s greatest artists will be paid tribute at a new art exhibit opening in Vancouver this fall.

Art Rapture’s The Throwback is an immersive art experience on Saturday, September 23, featuring works by 15 acclaimed artists.

The event is presented by real estate developer Marcon at the historic Ironworks building in Gastown, and according to the organizers, it will leave guests with a “renewed appreciation for the masters of the past.”

 

“We are thrilled to invite art enthusiasts, collectors and the public to experience The Throwback,” said Paul Becker, chief curator and founder of Art Rapture, in a release. “It is an extraordinary opportunity to witness the convergence of past and present, where artists pay homage to the masters while adding their personal approach with a contemporary twist.”

Art Rapture

Art Rapture/Facebook

The Throwback‘s participating artists will be inspired by the masterpieces that have impacted their own creative journey. The curated lineup includes:

  • Andy Dixon
  • Ola Volo
  • Mad Dog Jones
  • William D. Higginson
  • Michelle Hoogveld
  • Jay Senetchko
  • Bracken Hanuse Corlett
  • Olga Rybalko
  • Jason Dussault
  • Rory Doyle
  • Sean Jantzi
  • Pablo Zamudio
  • Benjamin Lumb
  • Manon Biernacki
  • Adrian O’Brien
Art Rapture

Sean Jantzi (Art Rapture/Facebook)

The daylong event will include art exhibitions, artist talks, live music, and an art party late into the evening. Art Rapture will also feature a special exhibit filled with museum-calibre Picasso, Rembrandt and Hockney artworks.

Art Rapture

Art Rapture/Facebook

Attendees of The Throwback will also be helping the charitable organization “One Girl Can.” A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Vancouver-based non-profit that provides girls in Kenya the opportunity to reach their dreams through education.

The Throwback

When: September 23, 2023
Time: 10 am until late
Where: Ironworks building, located at 235 Alexander Street
Tickets: To be released closer to the event date online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
