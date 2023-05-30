Immersive art exhibit coming to Vancouver honours masters of the past

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Some of history’s greatest artists will be paid tribute at a new art exhibit opening in Vancouver this fall.

Art Rapture’s The Throwback is an immersive art experience on Saturday, September 23, featuring works by 15 acclaimed artists.

The event is presented by real estate developer Marcon at the historic Ironworks building in Gastown, and according to the organizers, it will leave guests with a “renewed appreciation for the masters of the past.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by art rapture 💣💥 (@artrapture)

You might also like: A massive rosè picnic party is setting up in Vancouver this summer

10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in June

Where to see Canada Day Fireworks in Metro Vancouver this summer

“We are thrilled to invite art enthusiasts, collectors and the public to experience The Throwback,” said Paul Becker, chief curator and founder of Art Rapture, in a release. “It is an extraordinary opportunity to witness the convergence of past and present, where artists pay homage to the masters while adding their personal approach with a contemporary twist.”

The Throwback‘s participating artists will be inspired by the masterpieces that have impacted their own creative journey. The curated lineup includes:

Andy Dixon

Ola Volo

Mad Dog Jones

William D. Higginson

Michelle Hoogveld

Jay Senetchko

Bracken Hanuse Corlett

Olga Rybalko

Jason Dussault

Rory Doyle

Sean Jantzi

Pablo Zamudio

Benjamin Lumb

Manon Biernacki

Adrian O’Brien

The daylong event will include art exhibitions, artist talks, live music, and an art party late into the evening. Art Rapture will also feature a special exhibit filled with museum-calibre Picasso, Rembrandt and Hockney artworks.

Attendees of The Throwback will also be helping the charitable organization “One Girl Can.” A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Vancouver-based non-profit that provides girls in Kenya the opportunity to reach their dreams through education.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 10 am until late

Where: Ironworks building, located at 235 Alexander Street

Tickets: To be released closer to the event date online