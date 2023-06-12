The lineup of summer festivals in Vancouver is heating up, and we’ve got another huge event that you need to add to your calendar.

On Saturday, August 26, the sixth annual Monstercat Compound will bring an outdoor block party to Railtown with live performances and interactive experiences.

Featuring an expanded site map and a more immersive environment, the 19+ event just may be the most fun you have all season. And best of all, tickets are free!

“Monstercat Compound has become a highlight of our calendar year, and we can’t wait to celebrate our sixth block party with our incredible community,” said Max Neid, head of events at Monstercat, in a release. “We’re thrilled to welcome fans to an even more immersive experience this year and provide a platform for some of the industry’s brightest talent that showcases the diverse sound of the label.

“Get ready for an unforgettable day of music, and celebration.”

This year’s Main Stage features a lineup of DJs, producers, and electronic artists, all of whom are making their Compound debut. Headliners include Crankdat, an international touring artist with nearly a quarter of a billion total streams; Blanke, who was chosen as the Break Out Artist of 2019 on the Subreddit R/EDM’s best of 2019 list; and Nostalgix, a Vancouver-based producer, writer, and rapper with roots in the Canadian dance music scene and born in Iran.

Also on the bill is Godlands, renowned as a forerunner of the new wave of Australian electronic music; Ace Aura, who has performed across North America and Australia; and CHYL, a Vancouver producer currently based in LA and heralded as a bass and speed house prodigy

Gaming is also a big part of the festivities, so drop by to hang out with The Gaming Stadium to play a variety of modern hits and classic games. Monstercat Compound also features food trucks, art installations, apparel, beer gardens, and more.

Monstercat Compound is free to attend for those who RSVP in advance. VIP passes that include expedited entry, exclusive bars and viewing area, a three-month free Monstercat Gold subscription, and more are also available.

When: August 26, 2023

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: Railtown, Vancouver

Admission: Free with RSVP, VIP passes are also available. Purchase online