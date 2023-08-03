A star-studded hip-hop celebration is happening in Vancouver next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Some of the biggest names in Canadian hip-hop history are coming together for a historic celebration in Vancouver this month.

Vancity Hip-Hop 50, presented and hosted by Hollywood Theatre, takes place on Friday, August 11 at the popular Kitsilano venue.

The musical celebration features over a dozen artists in the one-night-only event, and a local rising star will also have the chance to take the stage.

Vancouver’s own Rascalz, instrumental in putting a spotlight on Canadian hip-hop’s Westcoast scene and popularizing the name “Van City,” will be performing. Split Sphere, made up of local legends Prevail and Moka Only of Swollen Members fame, will also reunite for the first time in 30 years for the show.

The city’s new school of hip-hop talent will also be represented, including Junk, Snak The Ripper, Teon Gibbs, and Shaylen D. Plus one local artist will have the opportunity to perform a 10-minute opening set.

Submissions to be the opening act at the Vancouver Hip-Hop 50 Concert can be done by emailing [email protected]. Acts must be from BC and perform hip-hop-based music. Those interested in applying must also submit three songs along with a bio and a photo for consideration.

DJs Seko of The Freshest and Kilo-Cee alongside host Flipout will be keeping the party vibes going all night long.