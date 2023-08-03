A star-studded hip-hop celebration is happening in Vancouver next week
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Some of the biggest names in Canadian hip-hop history are coming together for a historic celebration in Vancouver this month.
Vancity Hip-Hop 50, presented and hosted by Hollywood Theatre, takes place on Friday, August 11 at the popular Kitsilano venue.
The musical celebration features over a dozen artists in the one-night-only event, and a local rising star will also have the chance to take the stage.
- You might also like:
- Vancouver Mural Festival returns this summer with a free night market
- Jeff Goldbum's jazz orchestra is swinging into Vancouver this summer
- FREE Movies Under the Stars returns to downtown Surrey this month
Vancouver’s own Rascalz, instrumental in putting a spotlight on Canadian hip-hop’s Westcoast scene and popularizing the name “Van City,” will be performing. Split Sphere, made up of local legends Prevail and Moka Only of Swollen Members fame, will also reunite for the first time in 30 years for the show.
The city’s new school of hip-hop talent will also be represented, including Junk, Snak The Ripper, Teon Gibbs, and Shaylen D. Plus one local artist will have the opportunity to perform a 10-minute opening set.
Submissions to be the opening act at the Vancouver Hip-Hop 50 Concert can be done by emailing [email protected]. Acts must be from BC and perform hip-hop-based music. Those interested in applying must also submit three songs along with a bio and a photo for consideration.
DJs Seko of The Freshest and Kilo-Cee alongside host Flipout will be keeping the party vibes going all night long.
Vancouver Hip-Hop 50 Concert.
When: May 25, 2023
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver
Tickets: $25-$65, purchase online
Community Partnership Content