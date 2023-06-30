A FREE Richmond festival is letting garlic take centre stage

One of our favourite ingredients is being feted with a Metro Vancouver festival this summer, though you may want to bring some gum along

The 13th annual Richmond Garlic Festival takes place at The Sharing Farm on Sunday, August 20.

The celebration is hosted by the Sharing Farm Society and is a huge attraction for community members and others eager to check out all the garlic-centric festivities.

Highlights for festival goers this year include live birds-of-prey flying demonstrations, live entertainment, a children’s area, a huge farmer’s market, and food trucks with lots of garlicky eats.

The Richmond Garlic Festival will also offer free tours and educational workshops, including sessions on how to grow garlic in your own backyard.

There will be hundreds of pounds of locally harvested garlic in several different varieties for sale, and you can even give garlic ice cream a try!

The Richmond Garlic Festival is a by-donation event, with a suggested donation of $5. All proceeds will go directly to the Sharing Farm, which provides fresh produce to the community, particularly those facing food insecurities.

When: August 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: The Sharing Farm, 2771 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Tickets: By donation

With files from Daryn Wright