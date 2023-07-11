Richmond Fusion Fest to feature more than 20 food trucks
‘Tis the season of food truck festivals, so it’s a great time to try some new cuisine.
One festival stands out as an absolute must this summer, especially for those looking for a wide array of diverse food all in one spot: the Richmond Fusion Fest.
Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, the Richmond Fusion Fest will take place at Lansdowne Centre from August 11 to 13.
This fusion-focused festival will feature more than 20 food trucks, a beer garden, live entertainment, and a local market.
View this post on Instagram
As for which food vendors to expect, some participating local trucks include Bao Buns, Takenaka, Aloha Poké, Shameless Buns, and Sirius Craving, just to name a few. Each day will offer a rotating roster of vendors, too, so no day will be exactly the same.
- You might also like:
- 14 Vancouver food events happening this week: July 10 to 16
- A mysterious Hello Kitty Cafe is coming to Vancouver: Here's what we know
- Funk and 'Fu: A FREE Chinatown foodie party is happening this weekend
This free event will run from 4 pm to 9 pm on the Friday, 12 to 8 pm on Saturday, and from 11 am to 7 pm on Sunday.
Richmond Fusion Fest
When: August 11 from 4 pm to 9 pm; August 12 from 12 to 8 pm; and August 13 from 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Tickets: Free