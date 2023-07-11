‘Tis the season of food truck festivals, so it’s a great time to try some new cuisine.

One festival stands out as an absolute must this summer, especially for those looking for a wide array of diverse food all in one spot: the Richmond Fusion Fest.

Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, the Richmond Fusion Fest will take place at Lansdowne Centre from August 11 to 13.

This fusion-focused festival will feature more than 20 food trucks, a beer garden, live entertainment, and a local market.

As for which food vendors to expect, some participating local trucks include Bao Buns, Takenaka, Aloha Poké, Shameless Buns, and Sirius Craving, just to name a few. Each day will offer a rotating roster of vendors, too, so no day will be exactly the same.

This free event will run from 4 pm to 9 pm on the Friday, 12 to 8 pm on Saturday, and from 11 am to 7 pm on Sunday.

Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Tickets: Free