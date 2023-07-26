A free outdoor concert series returns to Mount Pleasant this summer
Summertime was made for relaxing in the park with pals and listening to great music. Now you can enjoy a live soundtrack thanks to a series of outdoor concerts happening next month.
Music on Main presents Summer Pop-Up Concerts at Mount Pleasant Park from August 14 to 16 and August 21 to 23.
The evening concerts range from classical string quartets to music from around the world, and all performances are free.
“Music on Main is thrilled to return to Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant Park to brighten up your summer evenings with concerts in the park,” said Music on Main in a release. “What started as sharing free live music safely outdoors during the pandemic has turned into an annual event, filling the park with even more live music and the gorgeous sounds of instruments like the flute, harp, cello, and the voices of Vancouver.”
Summer Pop-Up Concerts will showcase a variety of local musical talents. Here is the lineup of performers announced so far:
Monday, August 14
- Raincity Quartet (Brooklyn Wood & Yiyi Hsu, violins; Alex Beggs, viola; and Bruno Quezada, cello)
Tuesday, August 15
- Saaz o Raaz (Saina Khaledi, santour; Ali Sajjadi, oud; Ali Razmi, tar; Sharanjeet Singh Mand, sitar; and Sunny Matharu, tabla)
Wednesday, August 16
- The Marko-Paolo Quartet (Paolo Bortolussi, flute; Calvin Dyck, violin and accordion; Krystal Morrison, clarinet; and Mark Beaty, bass)
Monday, August 21
- Sitka String Quartet (Jennie Press & Karen Gerbrecht, violins; Emilie Grimes, viola; Olivia Blander, cello)
Tuesday, August 22
- Katie Rife & Friends
Wednesday, August 23
- Orchid Ensemble (Lan Tung, erhu & vocals; Dailin Hsieh, zheng; and Jonathan Bernard, percussion)
“Why not bring your friends and a picnic and join us for a variety of top-flight musicians and soul-stirring repertoire that invites you to take a breath and simply listen,” added Music on Main. “Plus, it’s fun for the whole family.”
A food truck will also be set up at Mount Pleasant Park each evening of the concert series, including favourites like Planted, Dos Amigos, Takenaka and Shameless Buns.
Music on Main’s Summer Pop-Up Concerts
When: August 14 to 16 and August 21 to 23, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: Mount Pleasant Park — West 16th Avenue at Ontario Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
