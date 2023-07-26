A free outdoor concert series returns to Mount Pleasant this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summertime was made for relaxing in the park with pals and listening to great music. Now you can enjoy a live soundtrack thanks to a series of outdoor concerts happening next month.

Music on Main presents Summer Pop-Up Concerts at Mount Pleasant Park from August 14 to 16 and August 21 to 23.

The evening concerts range from classical string quartets to music from around the world, and all performances are free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Music on Main (@musiconmain)

You might also like: 10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in August

A member of Nine Inch Nails is coming to Vancouver in concert this fall

"Canada’s Drag Race" star headlines Vancouver Pride fitness fundraiser

“Music on Main is thrilled to return to Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant Park to brighten up your summer evenings with concerts in the park,” said Music on Main in a release. “What started as sharing free live music safely outdoors during the pandemic has turned into an annual event, filling the park with even more live music and the gorgeous sounds of instruments like the flute, harp, cello, and the voices of Vancouver.”

Summer Pop-Up Concerts will showcase a variety of local musical talents. Here is the lineup of performers announced so far:

Monday, August 14

Raincity Quartet (Brooklyn Wood & Yiyi Hsu, violins; Alex Beggs, viola; and Bruno Quezada, cello)

Tuesday, August 15

Saaz o Raaz (Saina Khaledi, santour; Ali Sajjadi, oud; Ali Razmi, tar; Sharanjeet Singh Mand, sitar; and Sunny Matharu, tabla)

Wednesday, August 16

The Marko-Paolo Quartet (Paolo Bortolussi, flute; Calvin Dyck, violin and accordion; Krystal Morrison, clarinet; and Mark Beaty, bass)

Monday, August 21

Sitka String Quartet (Jennie Press & Karen Gerbrecht, violins; Emilie Grimes, viola; Olivia Blander, cello)

Tuesday, August 22

Katie Rife & Friends

Wednesday, August 23

Orchid Ensemble (Lan Tung, erhu & vocals; Dailin Hsieh, zheng; and Jonathan Bernard, percussion)

“Why not bring your friends and a picnic and join us for a variety of top-flight musicians and soul-stirring repertoire that invites you to take a breath and simply listen,” added Music on Main. “Plus, it’s fun for the whole family.”

A food truck will also be set up at Mount Pleasant Park each evening of the concert series, including favourites like Planted, Dos Amigos, Takenaka and Shameless Buns.

When: August 14 to 16 and August 21 to 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Mount Pleasant Park — West 16th Avenue at Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free