Hi Five Chicken (Marine Drive)

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside

Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has officially opened its newest BC location.

Today, the Calgary-based brand unveiled its third location in the province at 143 E 15th Street in North Vancouver.

The new 3,000 sq ft restaurant seats 80 guests at full capacity both inside and on its cozy outdoor streetside patio.

OEB Breakfast Co. North Vancouver offers patrons its signature menu of breakfast poutines, sky-high French toasts, and classic breakfast staples made using ingredients from local purveyors.

This new outpost opens alongside a contemporary menu launch featuring bites like Deep-Fried Pierogies, Chilaquiles, and the Korean Bulgogi Benny.

Find this restaurant open daily from 7 am to 3 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)

OEB now operates nine locations across Canada and one in the US.

The brand has upcoming BC openings slated for Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre and in West Vancouver’s Ambleside.

OEB Breakfast Co. — North Vancouver

Address: 143 E 15th Street, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-340-3132

Facebook | Instagram