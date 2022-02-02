If you love a good non-boozy bevvy and sushi, there’s a new spot in Vancouver that you need to check out.

COFU Pressed Sushi, now open at #103-1833 Anderson Street in Vancouver, tells Dished it’s the “one and only” plant-based sushi and sober bar in Canada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NATIV MEDIA | We Are Social (@nativmediaco)

The eatery offers patrons modern, plant-based pressed sushi at its 650 sq ft, 20-seat space.

As for the sober bar, COFU offers a great selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine, and cocktails too.

COFU tells Dished they are open Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm and 5 to 10 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.

COFU Pressed Sushi

Address: 1833 Anderson Street #103, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-7999

Instagram