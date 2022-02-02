COFU Pressed Sushi: New plant-based eatery now open in Vancouver
Feb 2 2022, 9:07 pm
If you love a good non-boozy bevvy and sushi, there’s a new spot in Vancouver that you need to check out.
COFU Pressed Sushi, now open at #103-1833 Anderson Street in Vancouver, tells Dished it’s the “one and only” plant-based sushi and sober bar in Canada.
The eatery offers patrons modern, plant-based pressed sushi at its 650 sq ft, 20-seat space.
As for the sober bar, COFU offers a great selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine, and cocktails too.
COFU tells Dished they are open Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm and 5 to 10 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.
COFU Pressed Sushi
Address: 1833 Anderson Street #103, Vancouver
Phone: 604-730-7999