While one local gelato shop just announced closure plans, another has revealed some opening ones. Bella Gelateria will finally be opening its new Vancouver location soon.

The soon-to-be open 1752 Davie Street sweet spot has been years in the making. Now, Bella has announced to its fans that this fresh space will officially open this weekend.

Gelato lovers can head to the new location on January 22 and get in on an opening deal worth leaving bed for.

Bella will be handing out buy-one-get-one FREE coupons on this day. The best part? Folks can use these coupons day-of, or up until April 30, 2022.

Sounds like a sweet deal if you ask us.

Known for serving up old-world, handcrafted gelato in cups and cones, Bella currently operates one other location in Metrotown, with new stores on Robson and Brentwood coming soon.

Bella Gelateria — Davie Street

Address: 1752 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram