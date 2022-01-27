One of YVR Airport’s most anticipated new food and beverage concepts has officially launched. Pacific Farms Market is open and operating.

Dished Vancouver is told the “farm to flight” culinary experience offers travellers local, fresh, and healthy options that “better reflect the region and are authentic to the Vancouver food scene.”

Pacific Farms Market offers eats from much-loved names like 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters, Rosemary Rocksalt, F.I.S.H. (Fresh Ideas Start Here), and Purebread, to name just a few.

For drinks, expect a great selection of local wines and craft beers from makers like Yellow Dog, Fuggles & Warlock, Field House, and Old Yale.

“We are transforming the culinary experience at YVR and adding Pacific Farms Market to the domestic terminal on C Pier is a huge step forward in our journey. Our goal is to provide authentic, fresh, and of course delicious food for our passengers that is reflective of our community,” says Mirela Rusu, Director of Passenger Commercial at the Vancouver Airport Authority.

“To be able to partner with Tastes on the Fly to bring in this “farm to flight” concept and offer local brands like Purebread, 49th Parallel, Rosemary Rocksalt, and so many others is really special and we think the community is going to love it.”

Located in the C Pier of the domestic terminal at YVR (post-security), you can find Pacific Farms Market open daily from 6 am to 10 pm.

This concept is just the latest delicious opening for YVR.

Although the airport has experienced some delays with its food and beverage openings due to the pandemic, over the last few years we have seen some awesome names like Joe & The Juice and Sal y Limon pop up.

Earlier this month we reported that Salmon n’ Bannock, Vancouver’s only Indigenous-owned and -operated restaurant, will be opening at YVR Airport this spring as well.