7 places to get a top-notch mocktail in and around Vancouver

Written for Daily Hive by Jordan Kawchuk.

Non-drinkers used to have it tough when it came to sipping libations in restaurants and bars. A pint of overpriced pop was pretty much the only option for someone skipping booze. But times are changing, teetotalers.

Today, spirit-free drinks make up many-a-menu, and they’ve come a long way from the simple Shirley Temple. In fact, some are almost works of liquorless liquid art.

Here are seven places you can find some of the most creative mocktails in and around Vancouver.