7 places to get a top-notch mocktail in and around Vancouver

Written for Daily Hive by Jordan Kawchuk.

Non-drinkers used to have it tough when it came to sipping libations in restaurants and bars. A pint of overpriced pop was pretty much the only option for someone skipping booze. But times are changing, teetotalers.

Today, spirit-free drinks make up many-a-menu, and they’ve come a long way from the simple Shirley Temple. In fact, some are almost works of liquorless liquid art.