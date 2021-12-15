7 places to get a top-notch mocktail in and around Vancouver
Non-drinkers used to have it tough when it came to sipping libations in restaurants and bars. A pint of overpriced pop was pretty much the only option for someone skipping booze. But times are changing, teetotalers.
Today, spirit-free drinks make up many-a-menu, and they’ve come a long way from the simple Shirley Temple. In fact, some are almost works of liquorless liquid art.
Here are seven places you can find some of the most creative mocktails in and around Vancouver.
The Acorn
The cocktail kings of Main Street’s award-winning vegetarian restaurant pour as much detail into their mocktails as they do into their drinky-drinks. Standouts include the Designated Driver with sumac and lavender, and the super-quenching New Dawn, made with fresh grapefruit juice and house-made cinnamon syrup. Cheers!
Address: 3995 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-9001
Lobby Lounge
Who says you need champagne with your oysters? At The Lobby Lounge, Fairmont Pacific Rim’s raw bar, you can sample some high-end sips like The Heartland, The Tang Dynasty, or the Moondance. Creative ingredients like yuzu juice and kombucha make these mocktails shine.
Address: 1038 Canada Place Way, Vancouver
Phone: 604-695-5300
Blue Water Cafe
Blue Water is as innovative in drinks as it is in seafood, and the zero-percent picks here are truly inspired. The Jessie’s Girl contains lychee jasmine syrup, and The Dutch Mule includes pomegranate and mango sorbet. Best part? You don’t have to stop at two.
Address: 1095 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-8078
Fable Diner
Thankfully still open during the Skytrain construction, Fable Diner has more spirit-free quaffs than just its thick shakes (which are a great choice too). The Don’t Call Me Shirley is definitely not your kid’s Shirley Temple, upping the game with three citrus juices, bitters and ginger ale.
Address: 151 E Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-3463
Notch8
At Hotel Vancouver’s legendary lounge, they know non-alcoholic drinks don’t come second. Crafted with care, mocktails come in every flavour variety, all with the freshest of ingredients like fruit infusions, herbs, and the Fairmont’s own Lot 35 orange pekoe tea.
Address: 900 West Georgia, Vancouver
Phone: 604-662-1900
Cactus Club
Just as refreshing as seeing Cactus Club put thought into booze-free drinks are the mocktails themselves. Check out their signature Hey Hibiscus concoction, a flowery taste of rose, hibiscus, ginger, white peach, lemon, and soda.
Address: Various locations Metro Vancouver
Afghan Kitchen
A bit off the beaten path, but worth the sober trip. Afghan Kitchen not only offers an extensive list of mocktails, they give them their cultural flair. Try the Afghan Chutney Ceasar for a spicy wallop or dive into their popular Gulrang Rose, with its special cardamom kick.
Address: 16120 24 Avenue #115, Surrey
Phone: 604-727-0070