Gram Cafe: Japanese pancake chain soft opens in Burnaby

Hanna McLean
Jan 11 2022, 9:10 pm
Japan’s most popular fluffy pancake purveyor, Gram Cafe, has softly opened its new Metro Vancouver location.

Gram Cafe’s outpost at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby is now open for folks looking for the concept’s famous sweet and savoury selections.

The brand has opened two other BC spots at the Aberdeen Centre in Richmond and on Kingsway in Vancouver.

Gram’s upcoming Kerrisdale location is still posted as “coming soon” on its website as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gram Canada (@gramcanada)

Gram Cafe is famous for its fluffy three-stack Japanese pancakes. You can find it around the corner from Brentwood Plaza at The Amazing Brentwood.

Gram Cafe — Brentwood

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 778-452-5830

Instagram

