FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Nam Dae Moon set to open first Burnaby location next week

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jan 27 2022, 9:59 pm
Nam Dae Moon set to open first Burnaby location next week
@namdaemoonricecake/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
H Tasting Lounge

Seafood, Cocktails

H Tasting Lounge
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant

Asian, Seafood

Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant
Supreme Pizza

Pizza

Supreme Pizza
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Deep Cove Brewing

Pubs and Breweries, Alcohol

Deep Cove Brewing

Popular international rice cake and mochi ball chain Nam Dae Moon is officially opening a new Metro Vancouver location, and the wait is almost over.

The China-founded business opened its first BC location in Richmond last spring.

Despite recently closing two of its three Toronto locations, the brand is moving forward with plans for a new Burnaby outpost.

Known for its glutinous tteok (Korean rice cakes) steamed to chewy perfection, Nam Dae Moon’s cakes are always steamed in-house and are also low in sugar.

Popular flavours include the Red Bean Glutinous Rice Cake, the Sesame Glutinous Rice Cake, and the Osmanthus Rice Cake.

Nam Dae Moon Burnaby is slated to open at #108-6868 Royal Oak Avenue. Its soft opening is officially happening on January 31, 2022.

Nam Dae Moon — Burnaby

Address: #108-6868 Royal Oak Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

 

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT