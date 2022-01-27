Popular international rice cake and mochi ball chain Nam Dae Moon is officially opening a new Metro Vancouver location, and the wait is almost over.

The China-founded business opened its first BC location in Richmond last spring.

Despite recently closing two of its three Toronto locations, the brand is moving forward with plans for a new Burnaby outpost.

Known for its glutinous tteok (Korean rice cakes) steamed to chewy perfection, Nam Dae Moon’s cakes are always steamed in-house and are also low in sugar.

Popular flavours include the Red Bean Glutinous Rice Cake, the Sesame Glutinous Rice Cake, and the Osmanthus Rice Cake.

View this post on Instagram

Nam Dae Moon Burnaby is slated to open at #108-6868 Royal Oak Avenue. Its soft opening is officially happening on January 31, 2022.

Nam Dae Moon — Burnaby

Address: #108-6868 Royal Oak Avenue, Burnaby

