Its original Gastown spot makes you feel like you’re on vacation, so we’re super excited to see Moltaqa announce that its new Vancouver location is open.

The Moroccan restaurant first opened at 51 W Hastings Street in 2018, and now, Moltaqa has expanded with a brand new outpost at 1002 Mainland Street in Yaletown.

This is the former location of neighbourhood coffee spot Ombre Social House.

Moltaqa told Dished Vancouver the 2,300-square-foot space will seat approximately 40 people and patrons should expect an “elevated and extended” food menu compared to the existing Gastown location.

The eatery promises an abundance of vegan dishes as well as meats that are halal and hormone-free.

Just like the original spot, Moroccan tagine dishes made with goat, rabbit, duck, and lamb will be up for order, and so will the concept’s signature flaming tableside carved rack of lamb.

When it comes to drinks, guests can enjoy a bigger wine menu and an updated cocktail program as well, alongside a selection of Moroccan tea and sweets.

In terms of decor, the owners have incorporated imported items from Marrakech and Casablanca, as well as oil paintings.

Moltaqa’s website says its Yaletown outpost is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 11 pm and Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to midnight.

Moltaqa — Yaletown

Address: 1002 Mainland Street, Vancouver

