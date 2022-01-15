Vancouver’s new plant-based cafe and bakery, Imposter Cafe & Provisions, is officially open.

The local business has been open for a few months. It specializes in serving up plant-based goodies like soups, sandwiches, muffins, and salads.

Imposter Cafe also has an espresso bar that offers only plant-based milks.

The new concept is open and operating at 2474 E Hastings Street, the former location of Black Rook Bakehouse, which closed in July 2021.

Imposter Cafe has also partnered with a number of great, local producers, the brand tells Dished Vancouver.

The 1,200 sq ft space has seats for 16 people to sit down and enjoy some quality plant-based food, drinks, and lifestyle products.

Folks can expect coffee from Brightside Roasters, teas from O5, and kombucha on tap from Culture Craft Kombucha.

The brand tells Dished offerings will continue to be expanded as time goes on. Be sure to check this spot out if you haven’t already.

Imposter Cafe & Provisions

Address: 2474 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-3244

Instagram