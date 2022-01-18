FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Nukid Cafe now open on Robson Street in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jan 18 2022, 7:27 pm
Nukid Cafe now open on Robson Street in Vancouver
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe

Cafes, Cocktails

Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe
Tendon Kohaku

Asian, Japanese

Tendon Kohaku
Desi Turka Indian Cuisine Inc.

Indian

Desi Turka Indian Cuisine Inc.
H Tasting Lounge

Seafood, Cocktails

H Tasting Lounge
Frankie's Italian Kitchen & Bar

Cocktails, Italian

Frankie's Italian Kitchen & Bar

Picture-perfect? Check. Delicious treats? Check. Vancouver’s new sweet spot, Nukid Cafe, has softly opened, and we had to check it out for ourselves.

The 1660 Robson Street destination quietly opened on January 14 under limited hours to start. It offers a selection of Korean-style baked goods and drinks too.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Nukid specializes in sweet and savoury Kkwabaegi, aka twisted Korean donuts.

The cafe offers varieties like Banana Nutella, Choco Crunch, Caramel, Corn Cream, and Potato/Cheddar Cheese, to name just a few.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

In addition to those Insta-worthy pastries, Nukid offers stuffed donuts in flavours like Mint Choco, alongside traditional cakes in varieties like Carrot, Tiramisu, and even Ice Box Mousse cake.

This place is kind of a one-stop-shop for birthdays/celebrations, as it even has a selection of festive candles, glasses, and “Happy Birthday” headbands for sale at its cash register.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

This spot also boasts a pretty impressive selection of sips.

You’ll find everything from caffeinated beverages like Cappuccinos, Lattes, and Affogato with soft serve to Iced Strawberry Milks, teas, smoothies, and protein drinks here.

There’s even a Puppucchino option for our furry four-legged friends who need a pick-me-up.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Aside from the actual food and beverage, this space is just straight-up adorable.

The punchy cartoons and yellow and blue branding can be seen throughout the space and on the cafe’s to-go packaging as well.

It’s so cute you won’t want to part with the box.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

There’s plenty of seating at several tables throughout the space, including two charming window tables you can tuck into as well.

For now, you can find Nukid Cafe open Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 9 pm. The brand says it’s planning to open seven days a week soon, so stay tuned!

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Nukid Cafe

Address: 1660 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT