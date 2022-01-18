Picture-perfect? Check. Delicious treats? Check. Vancouver’s new sweet spot, Nukid Cafe, has softly opened, and we had to check it out for ourselves.

The 1660 Robson Street destination quietly opened on January 14 under limited hours to start. It offers a selection of Korean-style baked goods and drinks too.

Nukid specializes in sweet and savoury Kkwabaegi, aka twisted Korean donuts.

The cafe offers varieties like Banana Nutella, Choco Crunch, Caramel, Corn Cream, and Potato/Cheddar Cheese, to name just a few.

In addition to those Insta-worthy pastries, Nukid offers stuffed donuts in flavours like Mint Choco, alongside traditional cakes in varieties like Carrot, Tiramisu, and even Ice Box Mousse cake.

This place is kind of a one-stop-shop for birthdays/celebrations, as it even has a selection of festive candles, glasses, and “Happy Birthday” headbands for sale at its cash register.

This spot also boasts a pretty impressive selection of sips.

You’ll find everything from caffeinated beverages like Cappuccinos, Lattes, and Affogato with soft serve to Iced Strawberry Milks, teas, smoothies, and protein drinks here.

There’s even a Puppucchino option for our furry four-legged friends who need a pick-me-up.

Aside from the actual food and beverage, this space is just straight-up adorable.

The punchy cartoons and yellow and blue branding can be seen throughout the space and on the cafe’s to-go packaging as well.

It’s so cute you won’t want to part with the box.

There’s plenty of seating at several tables throughout the space, including two charming window tables you can tuck into as well.

For now, you can find Nukid Cafe open Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 9 pm. The brand says it’s planning to open seven days a week soon, so stay tuned!

Nukid Cafe

Address: 1660 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram