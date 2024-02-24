75 of the best things to see and do in Alberta to fully experience it

A visit to Alberta is a treat and if you are even lucky enough to live in it, you know there is plenty of things to see and do, and so little time to accomplish it all!

Nothing beats a good roundup of some of the best things the province has to offer, no matter if you are in Edmonton, Calgary, the Rockies, or exploring Northern or Southern Alberta.

We have included some seasonal and year-round things to do to ensure you get the full Alberta experience — and if you think you really know your knowledge of the province, we dare you to take this 20-question quiz on facts about Alberta. Good luck!

You might also like: 17 best lakes in Alberta you have to check out (PHOTOS)

A town in Alberta was named one of Canada's cheapest places to retire

Think you know Alberta? This quiz might get you heading back to school

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World’s Largest Dinosaur (@worldslargestdinosaur)

Located in the dinosaur capital of Alberta, the World’s Largest Dinosaur finds its home in Drumheller. Affectionately named Tyra, the dino is an impressive 86 feet tall, more than four times the height of a real T-Rex. A trek up 106 steps will lead you into the mouth of the dino, which at max capacity can fit six people and gives a lovely view of the town of Drumheller and its surrounding badlands. It’s a landmark for the ages.

Catching an NHL game

On the sports side of things, Alberta being home to both the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames makes for some legendary games, especially when the teams meet up in the playoffs or the Heritage Classic. Whether you cheer for the oil or fan the flames, nothing beats catching a live game.

Clocking in at 1,500 pounds, this is one big beaver. Found outside Beaverlodge, this giant sculpture arrived in the town in 2004 and has been a roadside attraction ever since. Oh, and the log it sits on also weighs 1,500 pounds. What a busy beaver!

Mountain views, a beautiful winter day, AND a whole bunch of cute dogs around? Yeah, dog sledding is a magical moment. There are plenty of spots that offer it in Alberta’s Rockies, and it certainly is a bucket-list thing to do!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

Experience what Calgary looked like in the “old days” at Heritage Park Historical Village. The park has a multitude of exhibits, consisting of the Hudson’s Bay Company Fur Trading Camp, a First Nations Encampment, Nightingale Colony House, and a coal mine, along with a 1910s ice cream parlour, a bakery, and more. Plus, you’ll find an old-fashioned midway, complete with fully operational rides, and a steam train. There really is a little bit of everything to be found at this expansive park.

Blackshale Suspension Bridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benny Lau (@bennyklau)

Nestled in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, the Blackshale Suspension Bridge is the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors and get a thrill at the same time, as it sits 240 feet above the ground.

This is one part of Alberta that is only accessible after a deep freeze. Thankfully, Alberta is no stranger to below-freezing temperatures, which means that the ice walk at Grotto Canyon is accessible for a good chunk of the year. Strolling over the frozen river will make you wish you’d brought your ice skates, but it makes for a surreal experience nonetheless. It can be found east of Canmore along Bow Valley Trail, located beside the aptly named Grotto Canyon Pond.

It’s beautiful, and it’s big. The pysanka or Ukrainian Easter egg in Vegreville is decorated with traditional Ukrainian folk designs. It’s nearly 26 feet long and 31 feet high and is impressive enough that it got a visit by Queen Elizabeth II alongside Prince Edward and Prince Andrew in 1978. Not all roadside attractions and landmarks in Alberta have the same kind of royal approval that the Vegreville Egg does.

Miette Hot Springs

It’s certainly one of the most refreshing things to do in Alberta, with Miette Hot Springs located in Jasper National Park featuring the hottest hot springs in the Canadian Rockies. The natural hot springs water flows from the mountain at 54°C; the water is then cooled to a comfortable temperature of 40°C as it enters the hot springs pool. It’s one spot you don’t want to miss out on!

The World Famous Gopher Hole Museum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheri (@showmeyourbookies)

The World Famous Gopher Hole Museum is located in Torrington and features taxidermied gophers dressed up in themed costumes and accessories and posed in front of corresponding backdrops. It has been displaying these creatures since 1996, where you’ll find gophers hunting ducks and playing hockey, as well as an adorable ’50s rodent couple. There are lots and lots of scenes to take in at this attraction.

Hiking in the Alberta Rockies is always dazzling, but people go absolutely gaga for larch hiking season in the fall thanks to the perfectly golden landscapes. Most people from Alberta descend upon Larch Valley near Lake Louise to catch a glimpse of the larches; however, if you want a chiller hike, we recommend Healy Pass Trail near Sunshine Village ski resort.

The Calgary Stampede

There’s a reason why it’s called “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth,” and the Calgary Stampede truly has global recognition. People travel to Calgary from all over the world every summer to check it out, from its wild Midway eats and numerous pancake breakfasts to celebrity-filled concerts, and of course, everything rodeo. Yahoo!

West Edmonton Mall

You can’t think of Alberta without thinking of the West Edmonton Mall in the province’s capital, which is chock-full of options like Galaxyland, the waterpark, mini golf, ice skating, bowling, and of course, shopping. There is even a hotel within the mall that has TONS of wild and eccentric themed rooms to stay in. Nowhere else in Canada can compete; it’s a total must-visit!

Buzzing with the title of the world’s largest bee, this massive bee in Falher was built in 1990 to celebrate its title of honey bee capital of Canada. The town is known for its beekeeping industry, even holding a honey festival every year. Delicious!

Waterton Lakes National Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waterton Lakes National Park (@watertontourism)

Waterton Lakes National Park makes for the perfect place to brush up on your high-school history while relaxing and taking in the scenic views, especially at Waterton Lake. The park is located three hours south of Calgary and spills into the US state of Montana, where it becomes Glacier National Park.

Athabasca Sand Dunes

If you aren’t a fan of the Rockies (and really, who wouldn’t be?) there is actually a MASSIVE sand dunes area in Alberta to check out, too. The Athabasca Sand Dunes are located in the Maybelle River Wildland Park, 200 kilometres north of Fort McMurray in the Wood Buffalo region. According to Travel Alberta, the area features 12-metre-tall sand dunes along with 60-metre-high kames (steep-sided mounds of sand and gravel deposited by a melting ice sheet) that are among the world’s largest.

Perched on a large fork, the World’s Largest Perogy in Glendon stands 27 feet tall and weighs approximately 6,000 pounds. It was unveiled in 1993 and has been making visitors hungry for their next perogy ever since.

It’s one of the most peculiar landscapes in Alberta. You’ll almost feel like you are on a different planet when you visit the Red Rock Coulee natural area. Located approximately 50 kilometres south of Medicine Hat, it contains large red spherical sandstone concretions that have eroded out of the softer bedrock, the best example of spheroid rock formations in Alberta.

Concretions measure up to 2.5 metres across and are believed to be among the largest in the world, according to Alberta Parks. There are also hoodoos in the area, so get to some exploring down there why don’t you?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maRiOn ?? (@myowndrum)

This giant fungi in Vilna weighs more than 18,000 pounds and opened in 1993. Paying homage to the Tricholoma ustale mushroom on a massive scale, the mushroom grows wild in the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laine Mitchell (@laine_mitchell)

Winter in Alberta offers true beauty, and we strongly suggest checking out these frozen waterfalls nestled in the Rockies. The roaring Crescent Falls plummets 30 metres over two ledges and offers breathtaking views of the Bighorn River Valley. It’s one of the most breathtaking frozen waterfalls in the Rockies, and it’s just as equally stunning when you visit in the summer, too!

Ice bubbles that form in a lake in Alberta have gained international prominence — take that the rest of Canada! The ice bubbles bloom under Abraham Lake like flowers, making for a stunning sight. You can pack your skates and hit the lake, gliding over the bubbles while surrounded by the Rockies.

It can be hard to find that perfect donut, but a shop in Red Deer has perfected the craft, making it a must-hit destination. The Mills menu has dozens of donut flavours, with fan favourites like Oreo, Rolo, Apple Pie, and Rainbow Dip, to name just a few.

Maligne Canyon in Jasper National Park is a gem to visit year-round, but an ice walk through the canyon hits differently, with frozen waterfalls and breathtaking views. While “majestic, marvellous, and memorable” first comes to mind, this geological wonder is also known as one of Jasper’s most famous natural landmarks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Magee (@wendymagee14)

Ready to welcome any extraterrestrial life, the UFO Landing Pad in St. Paul was built in 1967. Weighing over 130 tons, a time capsule was also buried when the pad was unveiled, so be sure to plan a visit to the spot in 2067.

Looking for a reward after a hike? Not only will you see Lake Agnes, but there is also a seasonal tea house where you can stop for a bite to eat or a drink to enjoy as you admire the stunning landscape. The nearly seven-kilometre round-trip trail can be busy at times, thanks to its proximity to Lake Louise. If you take the trail around the lake and follow a switchback trail, you’ll end up with a stunning aerial view of Lake Louise. We highly recommend it!

A lake that is instantly recognizable (we’ve likely all seen it on the Insta feed of a hiker friend or two), Peyto Lake is known for its vibrant blue water. Banff National Park sure seems to have a few of those, which means we must see them all! The lake is about 40 kilometres north of Lake Louise, and a hike to an outlook spot provides a view that will amaze you.

Elk Island National Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Alberta (@travelalberta)

Get in your vehicle and take a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton into Elk Island National Park. You’ll find yourself surrounded by lakes, towering trees, and the odd bison sighting, too. It’s a neat place, and how lucky are we to have a national park so close to a major city?!

Cameron Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arley (@adubs00)

We know TLC said not to go chasing waterfalls, but you’re going to want to reconsider when you peep this one. Cameron Falls is just a stone’s throw away from Waterton Village and is well worth the trip. The falls even turn pink in colour after heavy rainfall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Tang (@remeron1976)

Situated in Crowsnest Pass, Frank Slide is a jaw-dropping scene and the result of a massive rockslide off Turtle Mountain during the early morning hours of April 29, 1903. More than 90 people were killed in the town of Frank when the wall of rock came crashing into the eastern side of the town. Today, more than 100,000 visitors pass through the area and visit the interpretive centre to learn more about the slide, and it’s a spot all Albertans should check out.

Fort Mcleod

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOURISM FORT MACLEOD (@tourismfortmacleod)

This small community has one of the cutest main streets in all of Alberta, and it has played host to PLENTY of Hollywood productions. You can catch in HBO’s massive series The Last of Us, Brokeback Mountain, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Fargo, to name just a few. Kind of iconic, if you ask us!

Located 20 minutes outside the town of Pincher Creek, Lundbreck Falls offers picture-perfect views, a spectacular bridge, and a great winter and summer photo spot.

Considered a landmark in Edmonton, this massive cowboy boot was built in 1989. It is four storeys tall and lights up at night with neon lights all over the boot. Yeehaw!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Alberta (@travelalberta)

About 100 kilometres southeast of Lethbridge, the Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park holds the greatest concentration of rock art on the North American Great Plains. Hoodoos are also scattered throughout the park’s coulee and prairie landscape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laine Mitchell (@laine_mitchell)

Stunning blue water and towering mountains? Post a photo of yourself visiting this spot in Banff National Park and you are guaranteed to have people asking where the heck that is. Lake Louise is world-famous for its turquoise water, which you can rent a canoe and go paddling on — we highly suggest doing so. It’s a rare place that must be visited and certainly is up there when it comes to things you should check off the list when in Alberta.

Wood Buffalo National Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Scobel (@mattscobel)

It’s the largest national park in Canada and holds a good chunk of the Northern Boreal Plains ecosystem, the largest herds of wood bison in the world, vital whooping crane habitats, karst and caves, and the Peace-Athabasca Delta. A trip to northern Alberta is a must to see this pristine national park.

Standing out against its prairie surroundings, this massive rock is thought to have been left behind when the glaciers retreated. It weighs more than 18,000 tons and is broken into two pieces. It can be found west of the city of Okotoks, and pictures simply don’t do justice to just how MASSIVE it is. You must see it for yourself!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola (@skilouise)

Another seasonal treasure in Alberta, nothing beats shredding some fresh powder and Lake Louise Ski Resort is a world-class spot to do it, with the resort touting more than 4,200 acres over four mountain faces and more than 164 runs — with the longest run stretching out over 8 km. A total of 11 lifts operate at the resort. It also has back bowls and the West Bowl for people to hit up, with runs for all different levels of experience making it the perfect place for everyone to check out.

Hit up a zoo in Edmonton or Calgary

Alberta is home to two great zoos; one in Edmonton and Calgary. From polar bears in YYC to a new baby zebra in YEG, a visit to one (or both) is well worth your while.

It’s one of the most iconic peaks in the Alberta Rockies, and Mount Edith Cavell in Jasper is more than just a gorgeous, massive mountain. It’s a highly accessible spot, with a nice paved path leading you to the views of the mint-green lake below Angel Glacier. Keep in mind that Cavell Road opens to vehicles on June 21, weather permitting, and closes on October 15, or after the first significant snowfall.

Alberta is no stranger to film and television (Hey there, The Last of Us) and you can visit a gorgeous lake in the Rockies where some of Brokeback Mountain was filmed back in 2004. Remember the campsite scenes? They were shot in numerous areas in the province including Upper Kananaskis Lake, which is within Peter Lougheed Provincial Park. The lake is featured prominently during a heated argument between Gyllenhaal and Ledger, with the mountainous backdrop being unmistakably that of Upper Kananaskis.

Get lost in the Edmonton Corn Maze

It’s one of the greatest fall things to do around Edmonton, and for more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun in the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with the most recent season paying homage to the RCMP.

This massive dragonfly welcomes you as you enter the hamlet of Wabamun, popular for its beach along Wabamun Lake in the summer months. The dragonfly is 30 feet long, and its wings are about the same length. Thank goodness this thing can’t take flight — that would be terrifying! Along with the huge bee in Falher, this is one of the buggiest of the roadside attractions in Alberta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

Learn about talented Canadian artists at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic musicians. Plus, the attraction offers pay-what-you-can admission, so it’s a great budget-friendly option.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cornerstone Insurance Brokers (@cornerstoneyeg)

Now THAT is a big hunk of meat. The World’s Largest Ukrainian Sausage was built in recognition of Stawnichy Meat Processing by the Stawnichy family. Clocking in at nearly 13 feet tall and weighing six tons, it’s hard to miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainer and Simone Hoffmann (@hoffmann_photography_syke)

It’s a spot many country enthusiasts have wandered, but the historic Bar U Ranch near Longview, southwest of Calgary, is a spot that deserves to be explored by all. Established in 1882 as the Northwest Cattle Company, it is one of the longest-standing ranches in Alberta. You can check out 100-year-old barns, slaughterhouses, a post office, and the cookhouse to experience “home on the range.” Get into it!

Edmonton Neon Sign Museum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Alberta (@travelalberta)

Out admiring the beauty that is around the ICE District and Rogers Place Arena? The Neon Sign Museum is right around the corner and is a staple of Edmonton’s downtown scene. It was the first of its kind in Canada and features 20 neon signs that tell a story about Edmonton’s neon past.

Sometimes discovered by stumbling off the QEII, Lacombe’s main street is filled with heritage Edwardian buildings. It’s almost like you stepped back in time to the turn of the 20th century. Its crown jewel though, is its historic Flatiron Building. We will always be touting Lacombe!

Be amazed at Edmonton’s stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely place to visit no matter the time of year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Fabrick – ?? (@joelfabrick)

Learn about Blackfoot culture at this UNESCO World Heritage Site near Fort MacLeod, where Indigenous Peoples used to hunt buffalo by running them off cliffs in the Alberta foothills. A museum and interpretive centre allow for learning about history in a fun way, and visitors can also explore the surrounding grounds, which offer stunning views.

It’s as iconic as it is romantic, the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel is surely a sight to see. Nestled into Banff National Park, it’s been graced by celebrities and royalty alike, and is just another gem for Alberta — if you can afford a chance to stay in it, we highly recommend it!

A staple tourist destination year-round, there’s something unique and special about seeing the hoodoos and landscape of Drumheller. Hike around in the summer or have a snowball fight and then go see some Guinness World Record-holding dinosaur bones at the Royal Tyrrell Museum.

The geothermally heated water at the Banff Hot Springs comes up three kilometres from the earth’s crust before even seeing the light of day — and heating up your body. The water can reach 47°C over the winter and cools off in the summer to around 27°C. Sitting at the pool, you’ll have a first-class view of Mount Rundle, one of the most iconic peaks around Banff.

A town in central Alberta is known for leaning into the spirit of winter with a massive skating rink that lights up at night and 300,000 Christmas lights to marvel at. The Winter Village in Sylvan Lake is lit up nightly from December until March, with activities that include skating, ice fishing, tobogganing, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchi and Ponyboy Show (@ruchiandpony)

Located in Banff National Park, Bankhead was established in the early 20th century as a place to supply coal for the locomotives of the Canadian Pacific Railway. At its busiest, the community boasted a population of 1,500 people; however, the mine site’s poor quality of coal and continuous labour strikes forced its closure in 1922, and many of its residents chose to move to the town of Banff.

Royal Alberta Museum

While in Edmonton, marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past-and present-day species. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do while in Alberta.

Columbia Icefield

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayshea (@explore.photograph)

The largest icefield in Alberta’s Rockies, the Columbia Icefields will leave you in awe due to its sheer size. It covers some 230 sq km to a depth of 1,200 feet and measures some 28 km long. There is a skywalk nearby to check out, along with tours that will take you right out onto the glacier itself, and plenty of hiking spots nearby that give stunning views of its impressive looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisabeth Amanya (@thatelisabeth)

Lighting up the sky in Donalda, the World’s Largest Oil Lamp was opened on Canada Day in 2000. It was created to highlight Donalda’s massive lamp collection, with the Donalda & District Museum containing more than 1,100 lamps from as early as the 16th century. This lamp is a big one, standing 42 feet high and 17 feet wide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Tower (@calgarytower)

Get the best vistas of Calgary, the foothills, and the snowcapped mountains on a clear day from the Calgary Tower. Standing 191 metres/627 feet tall with 360 degree views, this is a great way to see “all” of Calgary from one place!

It’s a postcard-perfect location. The national park Lake Louise sits in, Banff, was recently named one of the most beautiful places in the world and was also named one of the most Instagrammable places in the world. The area is known for dazzling blue waters, towering mountains, and the luxe Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise that overlooks the lake, so we can totally see why Instagrammers love it!

Walterdale Bridge

Spanning across the North Saskatchewan River, Edmonton’s Walterdale Bridge is lovely to look at and even lovelier to take a stroll across, giving great views of the downtown core. Opened in 2018, it is complemented by two 56-metre-tall arches spanning the river.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrone Roque (@tyr_one19)

Although some still have strong feelings about it, Edmonton’s Talus Dome is a piece of public art worth checking out. Whether you love it or hate it, it has undoubtedly become an iconic part of Edmonton’s landscape.

Sunwapta Falls

Sunwapta Falls can be found in Jasper National Park and contains three falls, with the largest offering up a drop of 18.5 metres. Wander around to check them all out, and there are a few great hikes in the area to enjoy if you have the time, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CANADA (@canada)

This UNESCO World Heritage Site might be a bit of a trek for most to get to, being two hours east of Calgary, but it sure transports you back to prehistoric times. Dinosaur Provincial Park has striking badlands and is overflowing with fossils to be discovered. It’s a neat spot to escape to a landscape that makes you feel like there is no way you are still in the country, let alone Alberta.

The 232-km stretch of highway between Jasper and Lake Louise is packed full of stunning works of nature, demanding hikes, and views that take the breath away. You can see more than 100 glaciers, jaw-dropping waterfalls, shimmering lakes, green forests, and much more. If you have ever driven the Icefields Parkway, you know EXACTLY why this route is a must-do when spending time in Alberta.

Peace Bridge

Stretching across the Bow River, Calgary’s Peace Bridge is a landmark of the downtown area and was first opened in 2012. During the stunning summer days YYC gets, the bridge draws approximately 9,000 visitors per day.

The Hard Luck Canyon near Whitecourt was carved out by the Hard Luck Creek through the sandstone layers of the Paskapoo Formation. Oh, and there is a waterfall too, making the area even more gorgeous. A bridge spans the falls, with the water typically running at its fastest during the spring melt. It’s stunning in all seasons, from an ice-encased waterfall and snow-kissed canyon walls in the winter to lush greenery surrounding the waterfall during the summer months, with a bright green moss usually blanketing the rocks around the falls.

The Alberta Legislature Grounds

Gorgeous classic architecture? Check. Loads of natural beauty? Check. Stunning water fountain? Check! The Alberta Legislature is a grand spot to enjoy your time in Edmonton, no matter what time of year.

Johnston Canyon is a mere half an hour from the Banff townsite and provides some pretty stellar natural beauty. The water drops a dazzling 40 metres to a pool below and you can get a great look at the upper falls from two vantage points: a viewing platform looking over to the bottom of the falls and a platform overhanging the gorge. Stunning!

Athabasca Falls

Tucked away in Jasper National Park, Athabasca Falls are truly picture perfect with the crisp, cool blue water that flows through these falls coming straight from the glaciers in the Columbia Icefield.

Winter in Alberta offers plenty of outdoor activities and nothing beats reeling in some fishies, and there are PLENTY of lakes to hit up for ice fishing. From Lake Wabamun, Pigeon Lake and Cold Lake — which is even considered one of the best ice fishing spots in Canada — it’s a classic Alberta thing to do in the winter.

Stunning in both the summer and winter, Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park (big surprise Banff keeps popping up on this roundup) is just outside the townsite and is the second longest lake in the mountain parks of the Canadian Rockies. On top of plenty of photo opportunities, there are also lots of hiking trails to explore, too.

Fort Edmonton Park

It’s a peak thing to do while you visit Edmonton, and if you are visiting town while it’s open, you must go and check out Fort Edmonton Park. The park is nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, and there are plenty of fun things to check out, including a 1920s-style Ferris wheel, games, an old cinema, and carnival food. The Indigenous Peoples Experience is also a highlight of the park.

Bow Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Williams (@rufio_and_bunty)

Movie buffs will be familiar with this waterfall in Banff National Park, right near the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel. Bow Falls has been used in the background of many classic flicks, including River of No Return with Marilyn Monroe and Robert Mitchum and Saskatchewan with Olive Borden. If you love Hollywood classics, it sure is a neat (and gorgeous) spot to visit.

This pioneer village in Alberta is the perfect stop on a road trip for a wicked history lesson on the province’s roots, with a massive 30,000+ artifacts to marvel at. Located in Pincher Creek, the Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village covers more than six acres, the equivalent of more than two city blocks of land, and has so much to check out.

Take a ride in a gondola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Gondola (@banffgondola)

Whether you visit Banff or Jasper, you can expect the chance to take a ride up a gondola to the top of a mountain that provides stunning views of the mountains and townsites in each respective national park.

So there you have it. There are seriously so many things to do and see in Alberta, the opportunities to make memories are endless. Get out there and enjoy it!

What things to do or see are musts for those living in Alberta, or just visiting the province? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Elle McLean