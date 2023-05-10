The Calgary Stampede is back in full swing this year, and so is all of the weird, wacky, and wonderful Midway food we know and love.

The new lineup of grub and drinks that will be available at the grounds this July just dropped, and we can’t wait to share it with you. The Midway has had some spectacularly unique dishes over the years, and it looks like 2023 is ready to carry on that tradition.

“The flavourful foods coming to the Stampede Midway are sure to impress guests,” said Kyle Russell, director of Stampede programming, in a media release.

“This fantastic culinary experience is one you won’t want to miss for all 10 days at the Calgary Stampede!”

And not to worry, your old favourites will still be available too. Enjoy corn dogs, cotton candy, funnel cake, mini donuts, and other classics throughout the Stampede Midway.

From sweet and salty to sour and spicy, here are over 50 outrageous new foods coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.

1. ELKERONI PIZZA – Avatara Pizza

2. KOOL-AID CHICKEN BURGER – Chickys Chicken

3. DEEP FRIED DAD’S – Cin City Donuts

4. DUNKAROOS MINI DONUTS – Cin City Mini Donuts

5. POUTINE COLOSSAL ONION – Colossal Onion

6. SOUR APPLE CARAMEL COOKIE – Covet Sips + Sweets

7. MIXED/DIRTY SODAS – Covet Sips + Sweets

8. RUBEYE WAGYU STEAK ON A BUN – CR Austin

9. FRUIT LOOP FUNNEL CAKE – Next Gen Concessions – Funnel Cakes

10. CHERRY CHEESECAKE MINI DONUTS – Ogopogo Artisan Mini Donuts

11. KETCHUP AND MUSTARD ICE CREAM – So Cute Ice Cream

12. DEEP FRIED BANANA BALLS – Steve-O’s Sweets and Treats

13. TURTLE SUNDAE & DONUTS – The Little Donut Bakery

14. STRAWBERRY SUNDAE – The Little Donut Bakery

15. EXTREME ZEUS POUTINE – The Poutine King

16. ASIAN SHRIMP CHIP NACHOS – Wok This Way

17. COWBOY CAMPFIRE CHURRO SUNDAE – Mi Churro

18. CHEESY SWEET CHILI HEAT “DIABLE DOG” – Burgers & Wurst

19. THE PICKLEBACK DOG – Lil Hot Dog

20. NEON DOG – Lil Pocket Dogs

21. MAC DADDY DOG – Street Dogs & Smashed Burgers

22. BACON WRAPPED PIZZA DOG – Super Footlong Hotdogs

23. PEANUT BUTTER PICKLE DOG – Big Coco’s

24. $100 DOG – JALAPENO CHEDDAR GUT BUSTER – Superbooth

25. THE GOUDA GATOR DOG – Superbooth

26. STREET CORN LEMONADE – Drink From a Fruit

27. MANGO COCONUT LUCKY DUCKY BERRIES – Family Squeezed Lemonade

28. MINI DONUT BOBA LEMONADE – Family Squeezed Lemonade

29. SPICY PICKLE LEMONADE – Drink From a Fruit

30. FROSTY PINK LEMONADE ICE CREAM – Summerland Soft Serve

31. LA CATIRA PICOSA (SPICY BLONDE) – Arepas Ranch

32. AUTHENTIC PORK & SHRIMP SIOMAI – Beast Bubble Tea

33. FLAMIN HOT DILL COOKIE – Covet Sips + Sweets

34. BUTTER CLUCKIN’ BELIEVE IT POUTINE – Mumbai Bites

35. QUESABIRRIA RAMEN – Salt Spring Noodle bar

36. FLAMIN HOT POPCORN CHICKEN POUTINE – Steve-O’s Homestyle Fried Chicken

37. HABANERO CHERRY ICE CREAM TACO – V Burger

38. COTTON CANDY LIGHT SABER – Candy Time

39. MASALA TATER STICK – Footlong Freakk Fries

40. PEANUT BUTTER CORN DOG – Big Coco’s

41. CRISPY PIG EAR ON A STICK – Fry Guys

42.CHEESY KOREAN CORNDOG – Corndog King

43. FALAFEL PEROGIES – International Perogies

44. PICKLE FRIES – Mr. Vegetable

45. MEXICAN CORN RIBS – Mr. Vegetable

46. VADA PAV – Mumbai Bites

47. GODZILLA FRIES – Street Dogs & Smashed Burgers

48. SWEET CREAM CHEESE COOKIE DOUGH CREPE – Cookie Dough Stand

49. THE GOLDEN DRAGON ICE POP – Cookie Dough Stand

50. COCKTAIL EMPANADAS – Empanada Queen

51. WHAT-A-MANGO – Drink From a Fruit

52. TIRAMISU PINEAPPLE – Drink From a Fruit

53. SUPER SEAFOOD MICHELADA – Happy Fish

54. TAHO – The Hungry Beast

55. HOLY BAO – The Dumpling Hero

56. SPIDER BAO – The Dumpling Hero

57. DRAGON BOAT TACO DUO

For a full description of each food item, with photos, visit the Calgary Stampede Midway site here.