Calgary Stampede 2023: New Midway food announced
The Calgary Stampede is back in full swing this year, and so is all of the weird, wacky, and wonderful Midway food we know and love.
The new lineup of grub and drinks that will be available at the grounds this July just dropped, and we can’t wait to share it with you. The Midway has had some spectacularly unique dishes over the years, and it looks like 2023 is ready to carry on that tradition.
“The flavourful foods coming to the Stampede Midway are sure to impress guests,” said Kyle Russell, director of Stampede programming, in a media release.
“This fantastic culinary experience is one you won’t want to miss for all 10 days at the Calgary Stampede!”
And not to worry, your old favourites will still be available too. Enjoy corn dogs, cotton candy, funnel cake, mini donuts, and other classics throughout the Stampede Midway.
From sweet and salty to sour and spicy, here are over 50 outrageous new foods coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.
1. ELKERONI PIZZA – Avatara Pizza
2. KOOL-AID CHICKEN BURGER – Chickys Chicken
3. DEEP FRIED DAD’S – Cin City Donuts
4. DUNKAROOS MINI DONUTS – Cin City Mini Donuts
5. POUTINE COLOSSAL ONION – Colossal Onion
6. SOUR APPLE CARAMEL COOKIE – Covet Sips + Sweets
7. MIXED/DIRTY SODAS – Covet Sips + Sweets
8. RUBEYE WAGYU STEAK ON A BUN – CR Austin
9. FRUIT LOOP FUNNEL CAKE – Next Gen Concessions – Funnel Cakes
10. CHERRY CHEESECAKE MINI DONUTS – Ogopogo Artisan Mini Donuts
11. KETCHUP AND MUSTARD ICE CREAM – So Cute Ice Cream
12. DEEP FRIED BANANA BALLS – Steve-O’s Sweets and Treats
13. TURTLE SUNDAE & DONUTS – The Little Donut Bakery
14. STRAWBERRY SUNDAE – The Little Donut Bakery
15. EXTREME ZEUS POUTINE – The Poutine King
16. ASIAN SHRIMP CHIP NACHOS – Wok This Way
17. COWBOY CAMPFIRE CHURRO SUNDAE – Mi Churro
18. CHEESY SWEET CHILI HEAT “DIABLE DOG” – Burgers & Wurst
19. THE PICKLEBACK DOG – Lil Hot Dog
20. NEON DOG – Lil Pocket Dogs
21. MAC DADDY DOG – Street Dogs & Smashed Burgers
22. BACON WRAPPED PIZZA DOG – Super Footlong Hotdogs
23. PEANUT BUTTER PICKLE DOG – Big Coco’s
24. $100 DOG – JALAPENO CHEDDAR GUT BUSTER – Superbooth
25. THE GOUDA GATOR DOG – Superbooth
26. STREET CORN LEMONADE – Drink From a Fruit
27. MANGO COCONUT LUCKY DUCKY BERRIES – Family Squeezed Lemonade
28. MINI DONUT BOBA LEMONADE – Family Squeezed Lemonade
29. SPICY PICKLE LEMONADE – Drink From a Fruit
30. FROSTY PINK LEMONADE ICE CREAM – Summerland Soft Serve
31. LA CATIRA PICOSA (SPICY BLONDE) – Arepas Ranch
32. AUTHENTIC PORK & SHRIMP SIOMAI – Beast Bubble Tea
33. FLAMIN HOT DILL COOKIE – Covet Sips + Sweets
34. BUTTER CLUCKIN’ BELIEVE IT POUTINE – Mumbai Bites
35. QUESABIRRIA RAMEN – Salt Spring Noodle bar
36. FLAMIN HOT POPCORN CHICKEN POUTINE – Steve-O’s Homestyle Fried Chicken
37. HABANERO CHERRY ICE CREAM TACO – V Burger
38. COTTON CANDY LIGHT SABER – Candy Time
39. MASALA TATER STICK – Footlong Freakk Fries
40. PEANUT BUTTER CORN DOG – Big Coco’s
41. CRISPY PIG EAR ON A STICK – Fry Guys
42.CHEESY KOREAN CORNDOG – Corndog King
43. FALAFEL PEROGIES – International Perogies
44. PICKLE FRIES – Mr. Vegetable
45. MEXICAN CORN RIBS – Mr. Vegetable
46. VADA PAV – Mumbai Bites
47. GODZILLA FRIES – Street Dogs & Smashed Burgers
48. SWEET CREAM CHEESE COOKIE DOUGH CREPE – Cookie Dough Stand
49. THE GOLDEN DRAGON ICE POP – Cookie Dough Stand
50. COCKTAIL EMPANADAS – Empanada Queen
51. WHAT-A-MANGO – Drink From a Fruit
52. TIRAMISU PINEAPPLE – Drink From a Fruit
53. SUPER SEAFOOD MICHELADA – Happy Fish
54. TAHO – The Hungry Beast
55. HOLY BAO – The Dumpling Hero
56. SPIDER BAO – The Dumpling Hero
57. DRAGON BOAT TACO DUO
