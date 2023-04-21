You can check out an Alberta lake where they filmed Brokeback Mountain

Alberta is no stranger to film and television (Hey there, The Last of Us) and you can visit a gorgeous lake in the Rockies where some of Brokeback Mountain was filmed back in 2004.

The cowboy love story starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger was filmed mainly in the Alberta Rockies in the summer of 2004, with the province standing in as Wyoming, according to Travel Alberta.

Remember the campsite scenes? They were shot in numerous areas in the province including Upper Kananaskis Lake, which is within Peter Lougheed Provincial Park.

The lake is featured prominently during a heated argument between Gyllenhaal and Ledger, with the mountainous backdrop being unmistakably that of Upper Kananaskis.

For the Brokeback Mountain fans too alright 🏔 pic.twitter.com/iQL43dRpYh — LaineMitchell (@Laine_Mitchell) August 22, 2022

Other filming locations for Brokeback Mountain in Alberta included Cowley, Fort Macleod, and Calgary, which included Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall.

The film went on to receive critical acclaim upon its release, garnering eight Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Ledger, Best Supporting Actor for Gyllenhaal, and winning Best Director for Ang Lee.

Where is it?

Upper Kananaskis Lake is located on the southern end of Banff National Park. Both Upper and Lower Kananaskis Lakes are nestled between Mount Joffre and Mount Burns.

The beautiful natural lake was dammed in 1932 and turned into a reservoir for hydroelectric power and irrigation and can be very cold but extremely refreshing for a definite afternoon wake-up call.

After you snapped some pictures of the lake and you are an avid hiker, wander around the entire lake or choose from eight other trails in the area.

The lake is approximately 427 kilometres southwest of Edmonton and 140 kilometres southwest of Calgary.