Ski resort in Alberta Rockies named the best in Canada

The Alberta Rockies are known for tons of fresh powder to enjoy, and Lake Louise Ski Resort has just been named the top ski destination in Canada.

The 2023 World Ski Awards have named the stunning resort the Best Ski Resort in Canada, making it the staggering ninth time in the last 11 years that Lake Louise has been given the honour.

Lake Louise beat out a ton of other nominees, including Whistler Blackcomb, Big White Ski Resort, Banff Sunshine Village, and Sun Peaks Resort.

The resort touts more than 4,200 acres over four mountain faces and more than 164 runs with the longest run stretching out over 8 km. There are 11 lifts that operate at the resort.

It also has back bowls and the West Bowl for people to hit up, with runs for all different levels of experience making it the perfect place for everyone to check out.

Lake Louise was a nominee for the top resort in the world, but that nod went to Val Thorens in France.

You can check out the full list of winners here.