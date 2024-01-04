7 activities to do while staying warm in Edmonton

Frigid weather is just something we have to deal with this time of year; luckily, there are a lot of different activities to help you stay warm in Edmonton.

If you are looking for a few ideas on how to have fun and stay warm in Edmonton, we have seven of the best here.

Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe, so it never feels like winter. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do in Edmonton’s chilly months!

Get out of the cold for the day and marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

Spend a quiet evening indoors and check out our roundup of Edmonton’s coziest cafes! Curl up on a chair by the fire and relax with something hot and delicious. It’ll warm you from the inside and out!

You can check out a fun and unique game experience in Edmonton at Activate. Or, you can try the Rec Room, Galaxyland, or any number of fun game-inspired bars across town to add a bit of competition while you escape the YEG cold.

Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. It’s a fantastic way to stay warm while keeping your mind busy. Grab a bite to eat at a downtown restaurant when you’re finished!

It’ll feel like a bit of a tropical vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s the ultimate spot for a winter getaway without leaving the city.

Get something warm and hearty at a restaurant

Always a classic. There are so many great dining options in Edmonton to choose from, and you really can’t go wrong. Whether you want an amazing night downtown or a cute time close to home. Make sure you order a warm dessert so you can stay inside a little bit longer.