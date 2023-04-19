There is a pioneer village in Alberta with 30,000+ artifacts (PHOTOS)

A pioneer village in Alberta is the perfect stop on a road trip for a wicked history lesson on the province’s roots, with a massive 30,000+ artifacts to marvel at.

Located in Pincher Creek, the Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village covers more than six acres, the equivalent of more than two city blocks of land, and has so much to check out.

Its Tripadvisor page touts its more than 30 buildings and 30,000+ artifacts, so we bet you could spend a good chunk of time here and find something that will pique your interest.

The majority of the buildings in the village are authentic, restored, and furnished with period furniture.

You can check out artifacts and everyday tools used by the owners and inhabitants of that time, and they are displayed in each building.

There are no ropes or glass preventing you from getting up close and personal with the history, but be sure not to touch or disturb the artifacts.

The Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village was established in 1966 and was intended to preserve the area’s vibrant pioneer heritage.

Pincher Creek is located 507 km south of Edmonton and 216 km south of Calgary.

Address: 1037 Bev McLachlin Drive, Pincher Creek

Phone number: 403-627-3684

Hours: Monday to Friday from 10 am to 4:30 pm with the last admission at 3 pm

Cost: $12 for adults, $30 for a family, $10 for seniors and youth is $7