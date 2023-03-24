EventsSummerStampedeConcerts

Here are the Stampede concerts that have been announced so far

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Mar 24 2023, 9:27 pm
Here are the Stampede concerts that have been announced so far
Cowboys Music Festival/Facebook
We are a couple of months away from the Calgary Stampede but the major announcements have started and there are some great concerts coming to town.

There are some big names, legendary performers, and even a new tent to be excited for!

Here is your list of all the Stampede concerts that have been announced so far.

Dustin Lynch

When: Thursday, July 6
Where: Cowboys Music Festival
Tickets: Early Bird General Admission $29.99

Gareth Emery with Le Youth

When: Thursday, July 6
Where: Badlands Music Festival
Tickets: Free RSVP before 8 pm

Pitbull

pitbull

@pitbull/Instagram

When: Thursday, July 7
Where: Saddledome
Tickets: $184

Our Lady Peace

Back Alley Stampede Tent

The Back Alley

When: Friday, July 7
Where: The Back Alley Stampede Tent
Tickets: $70.94 to $171.09

Alabama

Alabama Calgary

Randy Miramontez/Shutterstock

When: Saturday, July 8
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $49.99

Loud Luxury

When: Saturday, July 8
Where: Badlands Music Festival
Tickets: Early Bird tickets $49.69

Fisher w/ special guest Green Velvet and Honey Luv

When: Sunday, July 9
Where: Badlands Music Festival
Tickets: Early bird tickets $61.91

Lord Huron

Lord Huron/Live Nation

When: Sunday, July 9
Where: The Big Four Building
Tickets: $79.99

Lee Brice

Lee Brice

Lee Brice (Debby Wong/Shutterstock)

When: Monday, July 10
Where: Badlands Music Festival
Tickets: $49.69

Kid Laroi

When: Tuesday, July 11
Where: Cowboys Music Festival
Tickets: $79.99

Sean Paul

Calgary Stampede Tent

The Back Alley

When: Tuesday, July 11
Where: The Back Alley Stampede Tent
Tickets: $81.76

Jack Harlow

When: Wednesday, July 12
Where: Cowboys Music Festival
Tickets: $99.99

Skrillex

When: Thursday, July 13
Where: Badlands Music Festival
Tickets: $110.77

Shaggy and TLC

Shaggy and TLC

Shaggy and TLC (Live Nation/Submitted)

When: Friday, July 14
Where: Cowboys Music Festival
Tickets: $39.99

Drag Me To Brunch (Headliners TBA)

When: Saturday, July 15
Where: Cowboys Music Festival
Tickets: $29.99

All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling Alberta

AEW.com

When: Saturday, July 15
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $50.75

Peter Klein
