Here are the Stampede concerts that have been announced so far

We are a couple of months away from the Calgary Stampede but the major announcements have started and there are some great concerts coming to town.

There are some big names, legendary performers, and even a new tent to be excited for!

Here is your list of all the Stampede concerts that have been announced so far.

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: Early Bird General Admission $29.99

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: Free RSVP before 8 pm

When: Thursday, July 7

Where: Saddledome

Tickets: $184

When: Friday, July 7

Where: The Back Alley Stampede Tent

Tickets: $70.94 to $171.09

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $49.99

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: Early Bird tickets $49.69

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: Early bird tickets $61.91

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: The Big Four Building

Tickets: $79.99

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: $49.69

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: $79.99

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: The Back Alley Stampede Tent

Tickets: $81.76

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: $99.99

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: $110.77

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: $39.99

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: $29.99

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $50.75