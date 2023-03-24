Here are the Stampede concerts that have been announced so far

We are a couple of months away from the Calgary Stampede but the major announcements have started and there are some great concerts coming to town.
There are some big names, legendary performers, and even a new tent to be excited for!
Here is your list of all the Stampede concerts that have been announced so far.
Dustin Lynch
View this post on Instagram
When: Thursday, July 6
Where: Cowboys Music Festival
Tickets: Early Bird General Admission $29.99
Gareth Emery with Le Youth
View this post on Instagram
When: Thursday, July 6
Where: Badlands Music Festival
Tickets: Free RSVP before 8 pm
Pitbull
When: Thursday, July 7
Where: Saddledome
Tickets: $184
Our Lady Peace
When: Friday, July 7
Where: The Back Alley Stampede Tent
Tickets: $70.94 to $171.09
Alabama
When: Saturday, July 8
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $49.99
Loud Luxury
View this post on Instagram
When: Saturday, July 8
Where: Badlands Music Festival
Tickets: Early Bird tickets $49.69
Fisher w/ special guest Green Velvet and Honey Luv
View this post on Instagram
When: Sunday, July 9
Where: Badlands Music Festival
Tickets: Early bird tickets $61.91
Lord Huron
When: Sunday, July 9
Where: The Big Four Building
Tickets: $79.99
Lee Brice
When: Monday, July 10
Where: Badlands Music Festival
Tickets: $49.69
Kid Laroi
View this post on Instagram
When: Tuesday, July 11
Where: Cowboys Music Festival
Tickets: $79.99
Sean Paul
When: Tuesday, July 11
Where: The Back Alley Stampede Tent
Tickets: $81.76
Jack Harlow
View this post on Instagram
When: Wednesday, July 12
Where: Cowboys Music Festival
Tickets: $99.99
Skrillex
View this post on Instagram
When: Thursday, July 13
Where: Badlands Music Festival
Tickets: $110.77
Shaggy and TLC
When: Friday, July 14
Where: Cowboys Music Festival
Tickets: $39.99
Drag Me To Brunch (Headliners TBA)
View this post on Instagram
When: Saturday, July 15
Where: Cowboys Music Festival
Tickets: $29.99
All Elite Wrestling
When: Saturday, July 15
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $50.75