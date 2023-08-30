An Alberta hotel was just named the best in Canada (PHOTOS)

Pack your bags and get ready for some mountain views! The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel has been voted Canada’s Leading Hotel in the 30th World Travel Awards.

It’s no surprise that the iconic hotel in Banff National Park nabbed the prestigious award. It was hailed as Alberta’s Leading Resort in 2020, 2021, and 2022, so it has been shown plenty of love over the years.

Other nominees for the prestigious title included another hotel in Alberta, the Fairmont Palliser in Calgary, along with another Fairmont property in Vancouver.

The hotel was also nominated for Alberta’s Leading Hotel Suite and Alberta’s Leading Resort, but lost to the Lakeview Suite at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.