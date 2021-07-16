It can be hard to find that perfect donut, but a shop in Red Deer has literally perfected the craft, making it a must-hit destination.

If you have ever driven from Edmonton to Calgary on the QE II, you have at least stopped or have thought about stopping at The Donut Mill.

If you have, you know it’s a treat. If you haven’t, literally c’mon! But it’s okay, you can do it now.

The Mills menu has dozens of donut flavours, with fan favourites like Oreo, Rolo, Apple Pie and Rainbow Dip, just to name a few.

If you are looking for a little bite of some of the donuts, Mill Bites are offered in four varieties: Cinnamon Sugar, Cake-Glazed, Chocolate-Glazed and Chocolate Coconut.

Other sweet treats include muffins, scones and butter tarts.

They also have a rotating donut of the month, so that means you gotta go back at least once a month, right?

The Donut Mill

Where: 123 Leva Avenue, Red Deer County

When: Monday to Sunday, 7 am to 9 pm