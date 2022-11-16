Alberta spot named most Instagram-worthy winter wonderland in Canada

Alberta is bursting with beauty and one spot in Banff National Park has been named the most Instagram-worthy winter wonderland in Canada.

The travel experts at SkyParkSecure have revealed the 10 most Instagram-worthy winter wonderlands across the globe, and Johnston Canyon placed second in the world.

Johnston Canyon is a mere half an hour from the Banff townsite and provides some pretty stellar dramatic natural beauty.

The waterfalls are nestled inside a steep canyon that provides a frosty, snowy backdrop to explore and marvel at. It’s an essential little hike to do in the winter, we have done it and it’s surely a spectacular experience.

The water drops a dazzling 40 metres to a pooling below. You can get a great look at the upper falls from two vantage points: a viewing platform looking over to the bottom of the falls and a platform overhanging the gorge.

Lake Placid in the US was crowned as the most insta-worthy winter wonderland with 396,000 posts, with Johnston Canyon netting 86,000.

The only other Canadian spot to make the list was Vancouver’s Mount Seymour in fourth place with 55,000 posts.

Using Tripadvisor data, SkyParkSecure was able to find and filter the destinations which were best described as “winter wonderlands in the world.”

The locations with the most mentions were then collated and categorized into relevant sections such as nature walks, hikes, gardens, and where these locations were kept. These destinations were then used to collect Instagram data around the relevant hashtags to reveal the most insta-worthy winter wonderlands worldwide.