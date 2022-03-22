Mountain views, a beautiful winter day, AND a whole bunch of cute dogs around? Yea, dog sledding just outside of Jasper is a magical moment.

So if you are in Jasper National Park and looking for a thing that will make your family and friends truly curious and in awe of what you did during your time there, let’s talk dog sledding at Cold Fire Creek Dogsledding.

What is it?

Cold Fire Creek is only an hour drive west of Jasper, and along your drive, you get to take a gander at Mount Robson, the highest point in the Canadian Rockies. Score!

It was founded back in the winter of 1998 by Amanda Sinclair, who can command the dogs into silence when they get excited, for a brief moment at least. It’s remarkable!

With about 70 dogs, there are sure are lots of happy faces there and lots of barking at times. Very talkative pups!

When you arrive you are greeted by a guide and informed on the dos and don’ts of dogsledding, as you will be in the carrier for portions of the trip and have the chance to switch out and then help guide and control the dogs, too.

Now that may sound daunting at first, with a bunch of strong, motivated dogs pulling you along. But don’t worry; they take very good care of you. By the end of it, you’ll feel like a pro!

When it’s time to roll you jump onto the sled, and the dogs are HOWLING with excitement, and when it’s time you are off on your way, zipping through the gorgeous forest and snow.

If you aren’t too amazed and wondered by the cute pups (it’s hard not to be), take a moment to enjoy the river you wind along, as well as the spectacular mountain views. You’re on an old trap line that was established more than a century ago.

You can choose from either a one-hour musher tour, which is 10 kilometres, a three-hour tour, which is 18 kilometres, or a four-hour tour, which is 30 kilometres.

When it’s time for lunch, say hello to the puppies (they are very friendly) and then enjoy a nice meal prepared by Cold Fire Creek before you head back to the start. You get the gorgeous views not once but twice, it’s a complete treat.

Most of their dogs are Alaskan Huskies that are fast, lightweight 40-70lb old breed huskies and husky-hound crosses.

Cold Fire Creek Dogsledding typically runs from the start of December until April 10, however, it’s suggested to check in advance in case of early spring weather or late winter weather that may move the opening and closing dates.

So, there you have it. Dog sledding is completely a peak Canadian experience, through and through. We highly suggest you try it once, and honestly you’ll likely want to do it again. It’s incredible to see the dogs in action amidst the gorgeous backdrop on the Rockies.

The author of this article was hosted by Tourism Jasper