Calgarians are absolutely loving the zoo's two new polar bears

Some Calgarians got a sneak peek at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo’s two newest guests and can’t stop gushing about the experience. Videos popped up online showing visitors of all ages meeting Baffin and Suki, two polar bears who are now calling the zoo home.

They arrived in the city back in October, but their enclosure has not been open to the public, until now!

People who got the chance to see them up close seemed enchanted by the experience. Others shared how excited they were for their chance to see them in comments on videos shared on Instagram.

Some expressed their concern over their captivity, but many were quick to point out the pair’s unique backstory: they were orphaned cubs from Manitoba.

Calgarians can see the polar bears for themselves beginning on December 1.

The zoo will be offering something new this year to visitors hoping to see both the holiday Zoolights and the polar bears – a pass that will allow you to see both! There are even more lights and polar bear-themed displays and activities this year for Zoolights; you can check out our article about it here.

For more information on Sunlight tickets, click here.

So starting this Friday, get ready to bundle up, make some new furry friends and take in the festive Zoolights – it’s the ultimate night out this weekend!