This massive mountain in Alberta has hikes and an "angel" glacier (PHOTOS)

It’s one of the most iconic peaks in the Alberta Rockies, and Mount Edith Cavell in Jasper is more than just a massive, pretty mountain.

We mean, it’s certainly a natural wonder to check out in our province and an absolute gem of Jasper National Park.

But what makes it so special, you ask?

One of the first thing that will wow you is the long, winding drive off Highway 93A that delivers breathtaking views of the mountain itself, it’s so large it nearly takes up your entire view once you do the drive you’ll know exactly what we are talking about, it’s almost indescribable the view you get.

It’s also a highly accessible spot, with a nice paved path leading you to the views of the mint-green lake below angel glacier.

Keep in mind that Cavell Road opens to vehicles on June 21, weather permitting, and closes on October 15, or after the first significant snowfall.

The mountain was named after Edith Cavell, a war nurse who saved the lives of hundreds of soldiers during World War I before she was executed by a German firing squad.

Rising to 3,363 metres elevation, it is also the most prominent peak located entirely within Alberta. Jasper has one-upped you there in the mountain views in Alberta, Banff.

You of course can see Angel Glacier as well, a glacier that rests its “wings” in the cirque between Mt. Edith Cavell and Sorrow Peak. Sadly most of the angels “body” has broken away over time.

It’s suggested to keep to identified trails while there to not damage flora and fauna but also due to the chance of falling chunks of ice and rock. There is always the chance of witnessing a mini avalanche come cascading down the mountain side.

Back in 2012 the Ghost Glacier fell from Mount Edith Cavell, causing a massive debris flood down the valley. Be aware of your surroundings while there!

A fun fact too, the Okotoks Erratic (aka Big Rock) is thought to have been sourced from an area close to Mount Edith Cavell, when a rockslide sometime after 30,000 years ago resulted in the rock’s deposition on the Cordilleran Ice Sheet.

According to the government of Alberta, the rock was then carried by the glacier to its current location approximately 10,000 years ago. Just a little bit of of neat Alberta history for you right there!

Grab a friend or family member, pack some snacks and your camera, and get ready to search for this phenomenon yourself, because it’s definitely worth seeing.

The two Mt. Edith Cavell hikes are the Path of the Glacier Trail and the Cavell Meadows Trail.

The Path of the Glacier Trail is the shortest, while the Cavell Meadows Trail is a moderately challenging half-day hike that climbs to above the tree line.

