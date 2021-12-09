Skate on a glowing rink and see 300K Christmas lights in this Alberta town

A town in central Alberta is leaning into the holiday spirit, with a massive skating rink that lights up at night and 300,000 Christmas lights to marvel at.

Winter Village in Sylvan Lake is lit up nightly from now until March, offering everything from a stroll under thousands of Christmas lights to skating on a massive rink with a large Christmas tree in the middle and much more.

The huge skating rink is also lit up at night, and it sounds too good to be true. It’s a must-see this holiday season, along with the beautifully lit up Christmas tree at the centre of it all.

If you are looking to play some pond hockey, there are several ODRs that you can hit up.

Bring your own skates, as there are no skate rental places in Sylvan.

Among the hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights in the town is a light tunnel that is perfect for a holiday Instagram photo. Winter Village can be found at Lakeshore Drive and 50 Street on the Sylvan Lake Pier.

You can also try your hand at ice fishing, with rentals available from several providers in Sylvan Lake, or bring your own equipment and try your luck. There are even a few providers who do overnight ice fishing adventure rentals for a truly unique winter experience.

There are also lakeside bonfires every weekend to keep visitors warm and toasty. Don’t forget the hot chocolate!

So there you have it.

Check out some of the most stunning Christmas lights in Alberta and do some ice fishing, ice skating, or tobogganing. Sylvan Lake is truly offering it all this holiday season.

Sylvan Lake is just under two hours south of Edmonton and a little over an hour and a half north of Calgary.

If you are on the hunt for Christmas lights across the province, check out our roundup of the best Christmas lights displays around Edmonton and Calgary.

Sylvan Lake Winter Village

When: Now until March 2022

Where: Sylvan Lake, Alberta

Cost: Free