Got some time to pass and want to escape to some nature just outside of Edmonton? Look no further than Whitecourt’s Hard Luck Canyon.

The canyon was carved out by the Hard Luck Creek through the sandstone layers of the Paskapoo Formation.

Oh and there is a waterfall too, making the area even more gorgeous.

A bridge spans the falls, with the water typically running at its fastest during the spring melt.

You can also venture down the set of stairs right into the canyon, getting and up close look at the falls and canyon walls.

It’s stunning in all seasons, from an ice encased waterfall and snow kissed canyon walls in the winter to lush greenery surrounding the waterfall during the summer months, with a bright green moss usually blanketing the rocks around the falls.

You can also enjoy a little history lesson while you make your way to the falls from the parking lot, with the trail being marked with timestamps that indicate how the canyon formed over the past 11,000 years.

The area is perfect for a picnic, afternoon hike and that nature post for your Instagram. At times it can be quiet, so go ahead, make a TikTok or too while you are there, it’s too stunning not to capture it on video.

It’s approximately 22 kilometres from Whitecourt to the falls, just a cute little drive to get there.

The canyon is approximately 200 kilometres from Edmonton, a little over a two hour drive from the city.

So there you have it! There’s a perfect canyon just a mere two hours from Edmonton. What are you waiting for, get out there and start exploring!