These frozen waterfalls are a must-visit winter attraction in Alberta's Rockies

Winter in Alberta offers true beauty, and we highly suggest checking out these frozen waterfalls nestled in the Rockies.

Pack some mittens, a toque, that trusty winter jacket, and hit the road. These sights are well worth the drive.

We’re talking about Siffleur Falls and Crescent Falls, both west of the town of Nordegg.

Crescent Falls is about 3.5 hours away from Edmonton and Calgary, while Siffleur Falls is a little over three hours for Calgarians and nearly four for Edmontonians.

Crescent Falls

The roaring falls plummet 30 meters over two ledges and offer breathtaking views of Bighorn River Valley. The falls ice over carrying hints of blue, sprinkled with snow all around. It’s simply one of the most breathtaking frozen waterfalls in the Rockies.

Where is it?

Crescent Falls & Bighorn Canyon is a 5.6-kilometre, lightly trafficked loop trail near Clearwater County, Alberta.

Crescent Falls are actually a series of two waterfalls located on the Bighorn River in west-central Alberta. They were initially called the Bighorn Falls, after the river they are on.

The falls are a few kilometres upstream of the river’s confluence with the North Saskatchewan River.

Siffleur Falls

The cascading Siffleur River plunges 15 metres down a narrow channel of rock to create this stunning waterfall. You’ll be impressed by the Siffleur River canyon while you work your way up. It offers a gorgeous view of the forest and mountains.

Where is it?

Siffleur Falls is located within the Kootenay Plains Ecological Reserve, south of Abraham Lake. The hike is 7 kilometres round trip. It is approximately 62 kilometres west of Nordegg and 21 kilometres east of the Banff National Park boundary.

The trail starts at the Siffleur Falls Staging Area, with a decently sized parking lot and washrooms.